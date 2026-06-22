Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Above 24,100, Sensex Gains 400 Points; Kirloskar Oil Surges 14%

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Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains after a blip in Friday's trade. The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.5% to 24,133.70 in early trade, while the BSE Sensex gained as much as 0.6%, or 421 points, to 77,223.78.

Meanwhile, Brent crude futures reversed early gains on Monday after Qatar and Pakistan said US and Iranian officials had agreed on a roadmap to work towards a final deal within 60 days. Brent crude futures for August fell 0.38% to $80.26 a barrel after rising earlier in Asian trade.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed on Monday as crude oil prices rose amid uncertainty over the Middle East conflict and continuing US-Iran talks in Switzerland. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.6%. Topix advanced 1.28%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was marginally higher, while Kosdaq, Hang Seng futures and Shanghai traded lower.