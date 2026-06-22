Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Above 24,100, Sensex Gains 400 Points; Kirloskar Oil Surges 14%
All NSE sectoral indices traded higher, with Nifty IT rising the most at 1.09%. Nifty Oil and Gas gained 0.75%, while Nifty India Defence rose 0.67%.
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Indian equity benchmarks resumed gains after a blip in Friday's trade. The NSE Nifty 50 rose as much as 0.5% to 24,133.70 in early trade, while the BSE Sensex gained as much as 0.6%, or 421 points, to 77,223.78.
Meanwhile, Brent crude futures reversed early gains on Monday after Qatar and Pakistan said US and Iranian officials had agreed on a roadmap to work towards a final deal within 60 days. Brent crude futures for August fell 0.38% to $80.26 a barrel after rising earlier in Asian trade.
Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed on Monday as crude oil prices rose amid uncertainty over the Middle East conflict and continuing US-Iran talks in Switzerland. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 2%, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.6%. Topix advanced 1.28%, Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was marginally higher, while Kosdaq, Hang Seng futures and Shanghai traded lower.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Tops 24,100, Sensex Rises 400 Points
Nifty rose as much as 0.5% to 24,133.70 in early trade, while the Sensex gained as much as 0.6%, or 421 points, to 77,223.78.
Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise In Pre-Open Trade
- Nifty 50 rose 0.41% in pre-open trade to 24,111, while the Sensex gained 0.44% to 77,140.86.
- The Nifty added 97.90 points and the Sensex advanced 337.96 points in early indications.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens Lower Against US Dollar
The rupee opened lower on Monday and depreciated as much as 12 paise to 84.34 against the US dollar.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Raise OMC Targets As Fuel Margins Recover
- Kotak Securities upgraded IOCL, BPCL and HPCL to Reduce from Sell. It raised IOCL’s target price to Rs 150 from Rs 120, BPCL’s to Rs 320 from Rs 245 and HPCL’s to Rs 400 from Rs 275.
- JPMorgan said petrol and diesel margins for OMCs have moved back above pre-conflict levels. It said Q1FY27 earnings may be hit by inventory losses, while Q2 profitability should improve.
- Kotak Securities cut its FY27 Brent assumption to $85 per barrel from $95 per barrel and said OMCs are unlikely to report losses in FY27. JPMorgan said LPG losses remain high but may move lower with oil prices, while debt build-up and any future excise duty increase remain key factors for valuations.
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Says Xiaomi Entry In Home Appliances Needs Tracking
- Morgan Stanley said Xiaomi’s entry into home appliances needs monitoring as India’s FMEG market has several brands, consumer segments and price points.
- The brokerage said building scale in the traditional general trade channel would need sustained effort and a differentiated strategy. It expects commodity-led margin pressure for domestic players in the near term and competitive intensity over the medium term.
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Says India Is Entering Earnings Cycle
- Morgan Stanley’s Ridham Desai said India is entering an earnings cycle that could reverse trailing underperformance in medium-term stock market returns.
- The brokerage said earnings could compound by more than 15% over the next five years. It listed financials, consumption, industrials and IT services among its preferred sectors.
Stock Market Live: KSH International Lock-In Period Ends For 1 Million Shares
- KSH International’s six-month lock-in period ends on June 22 for 1 million shares, according to the update.
- The shares are valued at $8 million and account for 1% of the company’s total outstanding equity.
Stock Market Live: Nomura Raises Dr Reddy’s Target Price To Rs 1,740
- Nomura maintained its Buy rating on Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and raised the target price to Rs 1,740 from Rs 1,600.
- The brokerage said Dr Reddy’s shift towards branded businesses could support profit margins and earnings growth. It also said a potential launch of biosimilar Abatacept could add upside to FY28 and FY29 estimates.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Track Amber Enterprises After Oppo Deal
- CLSA maintained its Outperform rating on Amber Enterprises with a target price of Rs 8,100, while JPMorgan kept a Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 7,650.
- Kotak Securities maintained its Buy rating and raised the target price to Rs 8,710 from Rs 8,150. The brokerages cited Amber’s Oppo partnership, mobile manufacturing structure and plans for component manufacturing as key points in their reports.
Stock Market Live: RVNL, Sun Pharma, Tata Motors CV Among Stocks In News
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RVNL received a Rs 2,977 crore order from NMDC, while Power Mech won a Rs 1,008.9 crore order from JSW Thermal Energy and Bharat Forge signed a Rs 425 crore contract with the Defence Ministry.
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Sun Pharma will acquire Innovcare Lifesciences for Rs 271.2 crore. Lloyds Enterprises will buy a 17.98% stake in Steel Infra Solutions for Rs 1,073 crore, while Amber Enterprises’ unit Il Jin Electronics will acquire a 37.5% stake in Ascent for Rs 328 crore.
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Tata Motors CV received orders for 3,400 electric commercial vehicles. Avenue Supermarts opened one store in Gandhinagar, taking its total store count to 501, while Voltas crossed 1 million AC sales in FY27 in 81 days.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Turns Negative After US-Iran Deal Roadmap
- Brent crude futures reversed early gains on Monday after Qatar and Pakistan said US and Iranian officials had agreed on a roadmap to work towards a final deal within 60 days.
- Brent crude futures for August fell 0.38% to $80.26 a barrel after rising earlier in Asian trade.
Stock Market Live: US, Iran Agree On Roadmap For Final Deal Within 60 Days
- The US and Iran made progress in Switzerland on Monday towards a final deal within 60 days, according to a joint statement by mediators Qatar and Pakistan.
- The parties agreed to set up a High Level Committee to oversee mediation and create working groups on nuclear, sanctions and dispute resolution. They also agreed to establish a de-confliction cell involving the US, Iran and Lebanon to end hostilities in Lebanon.
Stock Market Live: Iran Says Mediation Has Made Progress On Lebanon War
- Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said on X that Pakistani and Qatari mediation had made progress towards ending the Lebanon war.
- He said oil and petrochemical exports had been waived, a blockade lifted, some frozen assets released and a reconstruction and development plan launched for Iran. He added that the first test would be the Lebanon deconfliction cell.
Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific Markets Open Mixed As Crude Oil Prices Rise
- Asia-Pacific markets opened mixed on Monday as crude oil prices rose amid uncertainty over the Middle East conflict and continuing US-Iran talks in Switzerland.
- Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2%, while South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.6%. Topix advanced 1.28%, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was marginally higher, while Kosdaq, Hang Seng futures and Shanghai traded lower.
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Rise As Trump Threatens Fresh Action Against Iran
- Oil prices rose on Monday after US President Donald Trump threatened renewed military action against Iran, while US and Iranian officials held talks in Switzerland under an interim peace agreement.
- Brent crude futures for August rose 1.23% to $81.56 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures for July gained 3.04% to $78.93 per barrel after Iran said it had again closed the Strait of Hormuz.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Start For Nifty 50
- GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50’s performance, traded at 24,157.50 in early trade.
- The contract was 144.40 points above Friday’s Nifty 50 close of 24,013.10.
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