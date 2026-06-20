Stock Market Holiday Alert: NSE, BSE To Remain Closed For 3 Days Next Week; Check Full List and Key Dates

Stock exchanges are set to observe a weekday market holiday in the last week of June, leading to a temporary pause in trading activity. The break comes as part of the official trading holiday calendar and will affect all major market segments for the day.

This holiday comes as India will observe Muharram next week. As a result, both National Stock Exchange and BSE will remain closed on Friday, June 26. Trading in equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives and electronic gold receipts (EGR) will remain suspended on this day.

What Is Muharram?

Muharram, which marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year, is one of the four sacred months in Islam and a gazetted public holiday in India. The day carries deep religious and cultural significance, commemorating the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad at the Battle of Karbala. As a declared national holiday, government offices, schools, banks, and major financial markets across the country will remain closed.

Stock Market Holidays Next Week

The NSE and BSE will remain closed on Friday, June 26, on account of Muharram. With Saturday and Sunday being regular weekend holidays, investors will get a three-day break from trading activities. Normal trading activities will resume from Monday, June 29.

The stock market holiday calendar 2026 includes a total of 16 trading weekday holidays. Including Muharram, seven more weekday trading holidays remain for this year, as per the NSE calendar.

ALSO READ: Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Remain Closed On Three Days Between June 22 And 28 | Check List

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays

June 26: Muharram (Friday)

Sept. 14: Ganesh Chaturthi (Monday)

Oct. 2: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti (Friday)

Oct. 20: Dussehra (Tuesday)

Nov. 10: Diwali-Balipratipada (Tuesday)

Nov. 24: Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev (Tuesday)

Dec. 25: Christmas (Friday)

Although stock markets are usually closed on Sundays, trading will take place on Nov. 8 for a special Muhurat Trading session for Diwali Laxmi Pujan.

Stock Market Performance: June 19 Highlights

On Friday, both indices snapped a five-day winning streak, with Nifty falling 0.64% to 24,013.10 and Sensex down 0.78% to 76,802.90. Nifty 50 and Sensex rose about 1.8% this week, extending gains for a second straight week. The rally was supported by easing crude prices after a US-Iran agreement. On Friday, both indices snapped a five-day winning streak, with Nifty falling 0.64% to 24,013.10 and Sensex down 0.78% to 76,802.90.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Highlights: Nifty, Sensex Extend Rally For Second Consecutive Week Even After Ending Friday With Losses

Regular Stock Market Operations

Trading on the equities segment happens on all days of the week (other than Saturdays and Sundays and holidays declared by the Exchange in advance). The market timings of the equities segment are given below:

A) Pre-open session

Order entry and modification Open: 9:00 a.m.

Order entry and modification Close: 9:08 a.m.

[With random closure in the last one minute. Pre-open order matching starts immediately after the close of pre-open order entry.]

B) Regular trading session

Normal / Limited Physical Market Open: 9:15 a.m.

Normal / Limited Physical Market Close: 3:30 p.m.

C) Closing Session

The Closing Session is held between 3:40 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

D) Block Deal Session Timings

Morning Window: This window shall operate between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Afternoon Window: This window shall operate between 2:05 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

The exchange may revise its holiday schedule if required, including opening on declared holidays or closing on working days.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.