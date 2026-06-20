Bank Holidays Next Week: Banks To Remain Closed On Three Days Between June 22 And 28 | Check List

Private and public sector banks in India will remain closed for up to three days in the upcoming week between June 22 and June 28, depending on the region. The closures are due to Muharram observances in several states, along with the fourth Saturday and Sunday holidays.

Customers planning branch visits are advised to check the RBI holiday calendar and complete important banking tasks in advance. Despite the branch holidays, online banking, UPI and mobile banking services will continue to operate normally.

Bank Holiday On June 26: Muharram

On Friday (June 26), banks will remain shut in several cities, including Agartala, Aizawl, Belapur, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chennai, Hyderabad, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Srinagar and Vijayawada, for Muharram (Yaom-EShahadath)/Last Day of Moharam/Ashoora.

Since these holidays are region-specific, customers are advised to check with their local branch before planning any in-person banking transactions.

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Weekend Bank Closures

Banks across the country will also remain closed on June 27, the fourth Saturday, followed by June 28, Sunday. These closures will apply to all scheduled and non-scheduled banks nationwide.

Customers requiring branch-based services may want to complete their banking work in advance to avoid any inconvenience during the holiday period.

Digital Banking Services to Remain Available

Despite branch closures, online banking services will continue to operate without interruption. Customers can use UPI platforms, mobile banking apps, internet banking services and ATMs for fund transfers, bill payments, cash withdrawals and other routine transactions.

Most banking services, including account management requests and card-related services, will remain accessible through digital channels, ensuring customers can carry out essential financial activities.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in June 2026

Apart from the holidays between June 22 and June 28, banks will also remain closed in select locations on the following dates:

June 29: Banks will remain closed in Shimla for Sant Guru Kabir Jayanti.

June 30: Banks will remain closed in Aizawl due to Remna Ni.

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