Stock Market Crash News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Point To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Below $80 A Barrel

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,016. On Thursday, Benchmark indices extended their gains for the fifth consecutive trading session, their longest gaining streak since April 7. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 82.30 points, or 0.34%, to close at 24,168. The BSE Sensex gained 254.36 points, or 0.33%, to end at 77,409.98.

Meanwhile, oil is headed for its second straight weekly losses. Brent crude fell towards $79 a barrel and was down more than 9% for the week. West Texas Intermediate for August traded near $75. Prices declined as the US-Iran interim peace deal helped shipping through the Strait of Hormuz begin returning to normal. Ships carrying stranded oil started moving out of the waterway on Thursday, while Kuwait said it will begin increasing production.

Elsewhere, Asian markets extend record run. South Korea's Kospi rose 2.82%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.79%. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.89%. Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.