Stock Market Crash News Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Point To Negative Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Holds Below $80 A Barrel
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,016, compared to Thursday's index close of 24,168.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,016. On Thursday, Benchmark indices extended their gains for the fifth consecutive trading session, their longest gaining streak since April 7. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 82.30 points, or 0.34%, to close at 24,168. The BSE Sensex gained 254.36 points, or 0.33%, to end at 77,409.98.
Meanwhile, oil is headed for its second straight weekly losses. Brent crude fell towards $79 a barrel and was down more than 9% for the week. West Texas Intermediate for August traded near $75. Prices declined as the US-Iran interim peace deal helped shipping through the Strait of Hormuz begin returning to normal. Ships carrying stranded oil started moving out of the waterway on Thursday, while Kuwait said it will begin increasing production.
Elsewhere, Asian markets extend record run. South Korea's Kospi rose 2.82%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 advanced 0.79%. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.89%. Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Split On Havells India After Demand Update
- Citi maintained Buy on Havells India with a target price of Rs 1,500. The brokerage said room air-conditioner demand has been mixed over the past two to three months, while cables and wires growth remains strong.
- BofA reiterated Underperform, citing mixed demand trends across regions. It said another round of AC price hikes is expected, with revenue growth likely to be led by pricing while margins may face pressure.
Stock Market Live: Brokerages Stay Mixed On Nykaa After Analyst Meet
- JPMorgan maintained Neutral on Nykaa with a target price of Rs 270, while Morgan Stanley maintained Overweight and raised its target price to Rs 321 from Rs 286.
- Jefferies maintained Buy with a target price of Rs 350, citing Nykaa’s beauty, wellness, fashion and own-brand growth plans.
- Macquarie maintained Underperform with a target price of Rs 210, citing concerns over the pace of growth needed in parts of the beauty business and offline expansion.
Stock Market Live: Centre Plans Rs 13,000 Crore OFS In Three PSU Banks, Mint Reports
- The Centre plans to raise about Rs 13,000 crore through an 8–10% offer for sale in Punjab & Sind Bank, UCO Bank and Indian Overseas Bank, Mint reported, citing people aware of the matter.
- The stake sale is aimed at meeting SEBI’s minimum public shareholding norms, according to the report.
Stock Market Live: US Central Command Says Maritime Blockade Around Iran Has Ended
- US Central Command said US forces have lifted the blockade on all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports and coastal areas.
- It said American forces are not impeding vessel transit to or from Iranian ports, and all blockade enforcement efforts have ceased.
- US naval ships will remain in the area to ensure the agreement is followed, according to the statement on X.
Stock Market Live: Iran Says Hormuz Permits To Be Issued With No Fees For 60 Days
- Iran’s Supreme National Security Council said the Persian Gulf Strait Authority has been instructed to issue permits quickly for commercial ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz under the new memorandum.
- The council said no fees will be charged for 60 days.
Stock Market Live: US Vice President Says Iran Benefits Depend On Compliance
- US Vice President JD Vance said Iran would not receive benefits under the peace plan unless it fully complies and changes its behaviour.
- He said no funds would come from the US under any circumstances, and argued that the agreement gives Washington a favourable outcome whether or not Iran complies.
Stock Market Live: FTC Seeks Aurobindo Pharma Divestments For Lannett Deal
- The US Federal Trade Commission has asked Aurobindo Pharma to divest four generic drug products to complete its $250 million acquisition of Lannett.
- The products include drugs used for organ transplant rejection, cholesterol management, dry mouth in radiation therapy patients and stomach acid reduction.
- The divestments will be made to Quagen Pharmaceuticals.
Stock Market Live: Trump Says US Expects Ceasefire Across Middle East Fronts
- US President Donald Trump said the US remains committed to peace and expects a complete ceasefire across fronts including Lebanon, Hezbollah and Israel.
- He said negotiations should be allowed to continue, adding that markets were responding to lower oil prices and higher stocks.
Stock Market Live: Nifty Futures Trade At Premium; Kaynes In F&O Ban
- Nifty June futures rose 0.48% to 24,209, trading at a premium of 41 points.
- In Nifty options expiring June 23, maximum Call open interest was at 24,500, while maximum Put open interest stood at 24,000.
- Kaynes is in the F&O ban period.
Stock Market Live: Grand Oak Canyons, Sasken Price Bands Revised To 5%
- Grand Oak Canyons Distillery and Sasken Technologies saw their price bands revised to 5% from 10%.
- Lloyds Engineering Works has been shortlisted under the long-term ASM framework.
- CarTrade Tech, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Rashi Peripherals and V Marc India have been shortlisted under the short-term ASM framework, while Grand Oak Canyons Distillery and Rain Industries will be excluded from ASM.
Stock Market Live: Altius Telecom, MSP Steel, Ravindra Energy See Insider Trades
- BIF IV Jarvis India, promoter of Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust, disposed of 13.75 crore shares.
- MSP Steel & Power promoter group entities M A Hire Purchase, Shree Vinay Finvest and Sampat Marketing Company acquired shares.
- Khandepar Investments, promoter of Ravindra Energy, pledged 76.10 lakh shares. MTAR Technologies promoter Kavitha Reddy Gangapatnam disposed of 20,000 shares.
Stock Market Live: ICICI Pru AMC, Oswal Pumps See Lock-In Share Expiry
- ICICI Pru AMC has 34.4 crore shares under a six-month lock-in, valued at $11,872 million, representing 70% of total outstanding shares.
- Oswal Pumps has 6.1 crore shares under a one-year lock-in, valued at $273 million, representing 54% of total outstanding shares.
Stock Market Live: Anthem Biosciences, P&G Hygiene, Shaily Engineering See Bulk Deals
- Aruna Ganesh sold 1.71 crore shares of Anthem Biosciences at Rs 744.80 apiece. SBI Mutual Fund, HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund, UTI Mutual Fund, Bajaj Life Insurance, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance and other investors were among buyers.
- In Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care, Procter & Gamble Home Products bought 6.19 lakh shares, while Temple Trees Impex and Investment sold the same number of shares at Rs 8,995.50 each.
- Vanita L Nagda sold shares in Shaily Engineering Plastics across two transactions, while bulk deals were also reported in Ravindra Energy, Restaurant Brands Asia, GNA Axles and Motisons Jewellers.
Stock Market Live: Asia-Pacific Markets Trade Mixed As Kospi, Nikkei Gain
- South Korea’s Kospi rose 2.82%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 advanced 0.79%.
- Australia’s ASX 200 fell 0.89%. Markets in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan were closed for a holiday.
Stock Market Live: Oil Heads For Weekly Drop As Hormuz Shipping Resumes
- Brent crude fell towards $79 a barrel and was down more than 9% for the week. West Texas Intermediate for August traded near $75.
- Prices declined as the US-Iran interim peace deal helped shipping through the Strait of Hormuz begin returning to normal.
- Ships carrying stranded oil started moving out of the waterway on Thursday, while Kuwait said it will begin increasing production.
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