Assam: CRPF Officer Shoots Dead 2 Colleagues, Then Dies By Suicide

Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed and another was injured after an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) allegedly opened fire on his colleagues inside a CRPF camp in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday, August 4. Police confirmed the incident to PTI and other media outlets.

Nagaon Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ) Paramita Sarkar told PTI that the incident took place at the 34 Battalion camp in Katimari around 7 am when ASI/GD Ballani Premabaram, who was on duty at the main gate, fired at his colleagues.

Police stated that Premabaram allegedly took an INSAS rifle from the camp's guard room before carrying out the shooting, India Today NE reported. The ASI later shot himself and died at the spot, the DSP said.

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Sequence of Events

According to the police, the ASI allegedly first shot Head Constable (HV/GD) Vishnu Prasad Baghel, who succumbed to his injuries at the camp. He then allegedly opened fire on Sub-Inspector (SI/GD) Ramnawal Singh Yadav, who had reportedly come to the camp for document verification, killing him on the spot.

Another CRPF personnel, ASI/Mane Govind Sripul pf the 171 Battalion, sustained gunshot injuries in the incident, according to officials cited by PTI. Police said the accused later entered the 171 Battalion barracks and allegedly died by suicide after shooting himself.

The injured CRPF personnel was taken to a private hospital and was later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, the DSP stated.

Investigation Ongoing

Senior CRPF officers and Assam Police officials reached the camp soon after the firing, and an inquiry into the incident was ordered. Officials said the motive behind the shooting has not yet been established, and investigators are examining the circumstances that led to the firing, the Times of India reported.

Authorities have urged against speculation while the investigation is underway, with the police and the CRPF conducting parallel inquiries into the incident.

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