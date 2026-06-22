India Poised For 10x Equity Growth By FY31: Ridham Desai Bets Big On 'Secret Sauce', Four Mega Sectors

India's equity markets are on the cusp of a multi-year earnings cycle that could see the overall market expand tenfold by fiscal 2031, according to Morgan Stanley. Believe the entrepreneurial focus on balance sheet will remain the secret sauce for superior equity returns In the latest India Strategy Report, Ridham Desai, Managing Director and Chief Equity Strategist at Morgan Stanley, said that the entrepreneurial focus on balance sheets will remain the 'secret sauce' for superior equity returns.

Desai belives that the Indian stock market is poised to reverse its recent trailing underperformance against global peers and eyes a 15% earnings growth for India Inc in the next five years. "India is entering a strong earnings cycle, with medium-term stock market returns that could reverse its trailing underperformance," Desai noted, reinforcing his highly bullish medium-term outlook.

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A persistent debate among global investors has been India's relatively high valuation compared to other emerging markets. However, the chief economist argues that this "structural premium" is not only sustainable but fully justified by concrete macroeconomic and institutional shifts. Morgan Stanley highlights five key pillars supporting India's premium valuation:

Scale and Growth: Unmatched economic momentum among large economies.

Domestic Capital Formation: A steady, structural influx of domestic retail and institutional money.

Macro Buffers: Robust foreign exchange reserves and controlled inflation.

Institution Building: Digital infrastructure and regulatory frameworks that have streamlined business.

Desai reiterated the corporate discipline as the market's hidden engine. "We believe the entrepreneurial focus on the balance sheet will remain the secret sauce for superior equity returns," he stated, pointing to corporate India's lean debt levels and sharp focus on capital efficiency. Morgan Stanley projects that corporate earnings could compound at a rate greater than 15% by FY31. The sustained growth trajectory is what places the overall equity market on a path to expand 10 times its current size.

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Morgan Stanley's top winning sectors

To capture the compounding growth, Morgan Stanley's Ridham Desai identified the top four winning sectors that possess the necessary potential for outperformance:

Financials: Winning plays include lenders, insurers, asset managers, stock exchanges, depositories, and wealth management platforms-all of which are aggressively leveraging India's rapid "financial deepening" as citizens shift savings into financial assets. Consumption: The focus is shifting away from mass volume toward value. Morgan Stanley is particularly bullish on sub-sectors undergoing premiumization, where consumers are actively trading up for higher-quality, premium brands. Industrials & Tech Infrastructure: A massive capital expenditure wave is driving growth across energy, defense, fertilizers, semiconductors, and data centers. IT Services: While the sector is currently navigating disruptions brought on by Artificial Intelligence, Morgan Stanley views this as a cyclical hurdle. The report suggests IT services could see a major resurgence as global corporations begin to fully monetize their software and "token" expenditures on AI.

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