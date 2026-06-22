Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On June 22

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India Market Recap

Benchmark indices stayed in negative territory in early trade, with selling pressure visible across sectors, specifically IT. Despite accounting for only about 8.5% of the Nifty 50's weight, the sharp selloff in IT stocks dragged the benchmark index down by more than 120 points.

Nifty fell as much as 0.97% to 23,938, whereas Sensex fell 1.07% in trade to 76,578 in early trade. Nifty is trading 0.86% lower, and Sensex is trading 0.97% lower as of 9:40 am.

US Market Recap

The US Stock Market was closed on the account of Juneteenth, a federal holiday that is celebrated on June 19, to mark the end of slavery in the US.

ALSO READ | SBI Mutual Fund Gets SEBI's Clearance To Launch IPO

Stocks To Watch

BCL Industries: The company reports a major fire incident at its Bathinda distillery involving an ethanol tanker, with no injuries reported; fire remains under control and impact is being assessed.

The company reports a major fire incident at its Bathinda distillery involving an ethanol tanker, with no injuries reported; fire remains under control and impact is being assessed. Bharat Dynamics The government appoints Shailesh Vagerwal as Chairman and Managing Director.

The government appoints Shailesh Vagerwal as Chairman and Managing Director. Lloyds Enterprises The company will acquire a 17.98% stake in Steel Infra Solutions for Rs. 1,073 crore.

The company will acquire a 17.98% stake in Steel Infra Solutions for Rs. 1,073 crore. Kirloskar Oil Engines The company secures a significant order from HyperNext for large-scale data center infrastructure.

The company secures a significant order from HyperNext for large-scale data center infrastructure. Wipro The company completes acquisition of an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services.

The company completes acquisition of an additional 20% stake in Aggne Global IT Services. Satin Creditcare Network The company commences operations in Kerala.

The company commences operations in Kerala. Equitas Small Finance Bank The board will consider fundraising via debt and QIP on June 24.

The board will consider fundraising via debt and QIP on June 24. Bandhan Bank RBI approves appointment of Arun Kumar Singh as Additional Director on the board.

RBI approves appointment of Arun Kumar Singh as Additional Director on the board. Aster DM Healthcare NCLT approves merger of Quality Care with the company.

NCLT approves merger of Quality Care with the company. Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services The company enters a co‑branding partnership with Punjab National Bank.

The company enters a co‑branding partnership with Punjab National Bank. Amber Enterprises Il Jin Electronics will acquire a 37.5% stake in the company's arm Ascent for Rs. 328 crore.

Il Jin Electronics will acquire a 37.5% stake in the company's arm Ascent for Rs. 328 crore. MedPlus Health The company's arm receives a one‑day drug license suspension for a Telangana store.

The company's arm receives a one‑day drug license suspension for a Telangana store. John Cockerill India The company secures an order of around Rs. 90 crore from JSW JFE Electrical Steel for tunnel furnace packages.

The company secures an order of around Rs. 90 crore from JSW JFE Electrical Steel for tunnel furnace packages. Goodluck India The company receives a Rs. 255 crore order for long-range empty shells.

The company receives a Rs. 255 crore order for long-range empty shells. Bharat Forge The company signs a Rs. 425 crore contract with the Defence Ministry to supply gas turbine generators to the Indian Navy.

The company signs a Rs. 425 crore contract with the Defence Ministry to supply gas turbine generators to the Indian Navy. Welspun Living The company extinguishes 1.4 crore shares under its buyback program.

The company extinguishes 1.4 crore shares under its buyback program. Karur Vysya Bank The bank hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across tenures.

The bank hikes MCLR by 10 basis points across tenures. UCO Bank Executive Director Rajendra Saboo gets additional charge as MD and CEO till August 31.

Executive Director Rajendra Saboo gets additional charge as MD and CEO till August 31. Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences The company's QIP issue closes with allocation of 1.9 crore shares at Rs. 755 per share.

The company's QIP issue closes with allocation of 1.9 crore shares at Rs. 755 per share. Black Box: Approval for raising of funds by issuance of securities upto Rs. 2,500 Crores

Approval for raising of funds by issuance of securities upto Rs. 2,500 Crores Reliance Industries: Proposed IPO of Jio Platform to the exchanges for approval

Proposed IPO of Jio Platform to the exchanges for approval Vikram Solar : NCLT Kolkata has admitted an insolvency petition against the company 9.44 crore disputed claim towards non-payment of dues for civil works subcontracted in 2018 for a solar EPC project.

: NCLT Kolkata has admitted an insolvency petition against the company 9.44 crore disputed claim towards non-payment of dues for civil works subcontracted in 2018 for a solar EPC project. Sumeet Industries: Company issues rights of 16.84 cr equity shares, of size Rs 199.75 crore at price Rs. 11. 86 to Fund 140,000 TPA Capacity Expansion, Debt Reduction and Solar Project.

Company issues rights of 16.84 cr equity shares, of size Rs 199.75 crore at price Rs. 11. 86 to Fund 140,000 TPA Capacity Expansion, Debt Reduction and Solar Project. Zota Healthcare: MoU for acquisition of Acquisition of 80% stake in M/s Globotask IT Consultancy Services.

MoU for acquisition of Acquisition of 80% stake in M/s Globotask IT Consultancy Services. Som Distilleries & Breweries: The Excise Department rejects FY27 licence for the Bhopal plant; the company is pursuing legal remedies to restore the manufacturing licence.

The Excise Department rejects FY27 licence for the Bhopal plant; the company is pursuing legal remedies to restore the manufacturing licence. GIC Housing Finance: The company nominates Dabasish Prusty as Director with immediate effect.

The company nominates Dabasish Prusty as Director with immediate effect. Affle India: Promoter entity Affle Holdings buys a 2.96% stake, increasing its shareholding to 43.6%.

Promoter entity Affle Holdings buys a 2.96% stake, increasing its shareholding to 43.6%. Gujarat State Energy: The company sets July 2 as record date for allotment of GSPL Transmission shares in a 1:3 ratio.

The company sets July 2 as record date for allotment of GSPL Transmission shares in a 1:3 ratio. Chennai Petroleum Corporation: The government grants Navratna status to the company.

The government grants Navratna status to the company. MSP Steel: Swagat Trexim sells a 2.27% stake, reducing its holding to 1.44%.

Swagat Trexim sells a 2.27% stake, reducing its holding to 1.44%. Windsor Machines: The company allots 1.04 crore shares worth Rs. 150 crore via preferential allotment.

The company allots 1.04 crore shares worth Rs. 150 crore via preferential allotment. Aurobindo Pharma: US FDA issues 5 observations after pre‑approval inspection at the Eugia Steriles Andhra unit conducted from June 10 to 19.

US FDA issues 5 observations after pre‑approval inspection at the Eugia Steriles Andhra unit conducted from June 10 to 19. Aequs: The company's arm Aerostructures India acquires 100% stake in Aequs Aerospace France for Rs. 33 crore.

The company's arm Aerostructures India acquires 100% stake in Aequs Aerospace France for Rs. 33 crore. SIS: The company acquires an additional 1.8 lakh shares in Updater Services for Rs. 3.2 crore, increasing stake to 4.63%.

The company acquires an additional 1.8 lakh shares in Updater Services for Rs. 3.2 crore, increasing stake to 4.63%. Syngene International: Shareholders approve re‑designation of Kiran Mazumdar‑Shaw as Executive Chairperson.

Shareholders approve re‑designation of Kiran Mazumdar‑Shaw as Executive Chairperson. Amber Enterprises: The company schedules a business update call on June 20 to discuss its manufacturing collaboration with Oppo India.

The company schedules a business update call on June 20 to discuss its manufacturing collaboration with Oppo India. Prestige Estates Projects: The company states there is no material development regarding its arm's IPO and denies reports of plans being put on hold.

The company states there is no material development regarding its arm's IPO and denies reports of plans being put on hold. Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The company receives a Letter of Intent worth Rs. 253 crore from JSW South Rail Logistics to supply BFNSM1 rakes.

The company receives a Letter of Intent worth Rs. 253 crore from JSW South Rail Logistics to supply BFNSM1 rakes. Cyient: The company's Rs. 720 crore buyback qualifies for tier exemption under the US Securities Exchange Act.

The company's Rs. 720 crore buyback qualifies for tier exemption under the US Securities Exchange Act. Himadri Speciality Chemical: Company increases Stake in International Battery Company to 20.47%, Reinforcing Commitment to Advanced Battery Technologies

Company increases Stake in International Battery Company to 20.47%, Reinforcing Commitment to Advanced Battery Technologies Divgi Torqtransfer Systems: Company wins strategic order for All-Wheel Drive system from an existing leading Indian OEM customer, annual supply of 6,000 units of ITM Assemblies, ECUs and PTU Assemblies, for a period of five years.

Company wins strategic order for All-Wheel Drive system from an existing leading Indian OEM customer, annual supply of 6,000 units of ITM Assemblies, ECUs and PTU Assemblies, for a period of five years. Power Mech : Won order worth Rs 1,008.9 crore from JSW Thermal Energy.

: Won order worth Rs 1,008.9 crore from JSW Thermal Energy. Uno Minda : Received PN3 approval for the Proposed Investment by lnovance Automotive (HK) Investment Co. in Uno Minda Auto Innovations.

: Received PN3 approval for the Proposed Investment by lnovance Automotive (HK) Investment Co. in Uno Minda Auto Innovations. Electronics Mart : To close the operations of two of its Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) under the brand names “Kitchen Stories” and “Samsung” situated in Hyderabad.

: To close the operations of two of its Exclusive Brand Outlets (EBOs) under the brand names “Kitchen Stories” and “Samsung” situated in Hyderabad. Refex Industries: Received an order worth Rs 29.3 crore from a Maharatna Company for Transportation of pond ash to NHAI road projects.

Received an order worth Rs 29.3 crore from a Maharatna Company for Transportation of pond ash to NHAI road projects. Oswal Pumps: Subodh Kumar, CFO, tendered his resignation on May 27, 2026, in order to pursue opportunities outside the Company. The Board of Directors has accepted his resignation today.

Subodh Kumar, CFO, tendered his resignation on May 27, 2026, in order to pursue opportunities outside the Company. The Board of Directors has accepted his resignation today. Sun Pharma : To acquire 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences for Rs 271.2 crore. The company based in Mumbai and engaged in the business of marketing, distribution and sale of pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products.

: To acquire 100% stake in Innovcare Lifesciences for Rs 271.2 crore. The company based in Mumbai and engaged in the business of marketing, distribution and sale of pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products. STL Network : The board approved fund raise of Rs 108 crore from promoter via warrants.

: The board approved fund raise of Rs 108 crore from promoter via warrants. PTC Industries : The board meet on June 27 to consider fund raise via equity shares.

: The board meet on June 27 to consider fund raise via equity shares. Pace Digitek: Announces capacity addition of 7.5 GWh for a capex of Rs 200 crore. The company will acquire remaining 49% stake in Inso Pace - involved in the business of renewable energy, solar projects, solarisation of telecom towers and BESS solutions.

IPO Update

Turtlemint Fintech

IPO sees 45% subscription on Day 1

QIB at 73%

Retail at 29%.

Bulk And Block Deals

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust: Nippon Life India Asset Management brought 15.25 lk shares, Ask Financial Holdings sold 15.25 lk shares at price Rs. 165.90 each.

Nippon Life India Asset Management brought 15.25 lk shares, Ask Financial Holdings sold 15.25 lk shares at price Rs. 165.90 each. JTL Industries: ABSL Umbrella UCITS Fund PLC India Frontline Equity Fund bought 20 lk shares at Rs. 72 each.

ABSL Umbrella UCITS Fund PLC India Frontline Equity Fund bought 20 lk shares at Rs. 72 each. Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works: Dinesh Mohanlal Kewalramani sold 1.67 lk shares at Rs. 1,962 each, Kanak Sujay Kewalramani sold 3.45 lk shares at Rs. 1,962.52 each, SBI Funds Management Limited bought 4 lk shares at Rs. 1,963.17 each.

Dinesh Mohanlal Kewalramani sold 1.67 lk shares at Rs. 1,962 each, Kanak Sujay Kewalramani sold 3.45 lk shares at Rs. 1,962.52 each, SBI Funds Management Limited bought 4 lk shares at Rs. 1,963.17 each. GNA Axles: Seehra Maninder Singh sold 7.26 lk shares at Rs. 433.39 each.

Seehra Maninder Singh sold 7.26 lk shares at Rs. 433.39 each. Gokaldas Exports : SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd bought 4 lk shares at Rs. 814.79 each.

: SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd bought 4 lk shares at Rs. 814.79 each. Magellanic Cloud: Dipti Jitesh Parmar sold 35.89 lk shares at Rs. 31.56 each.

Dipti Jitesh Parmar sold 35.89 lk shares at Rs. 31.56 each. Nelco: Doshi Hitesh Satish sold 1.14 lk shares at Rs. 960.78 each.

Doshi Hitesh Satish sold 1.14 lk shares at Rs. 960.78 each. Pine Labs: Actis Pine Labs Investment Holdings Limited sold 98.28 lk shares at Rs. 154.25 each.

Actis Pine Labs Investment Holdings Limited sold 98.28 lk shares at Rs. 154.25 each. Protean Egov Techno : IShares Cybersecurity And Tech ETF sold 3.81 lk shares at Rs. 607.16 each.

: IShares Cybersecurity And Tech ETF sold 3.81 lk shares at Rs. 607.16 each. Ravindra Energy: Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC - Touchstone bought 9 lk shares, Radiant Computech Private Limited sold 27.88 lk shares at Rs. 36.37 each.

Nova Global Opportunities Fund PCC - Touchstone bought 9 lk shares, Radiant Computech Private Limited sold 27.88 lk shares at Rs. 36.37 each. Simplex Infrastructures: Pragya Mercantile Pvt Ltd sold 8 lk shares at Rs. 280.03 each.

Pragya Mercantile Pvt Ltd sold 8 lk shares at Rs. 280.03 each. Sustainable Energy Infra: Askwa Income Opportunities AIF bought 20.50 k shares at, Larsen & Toubro sold 20.50 lk shares at Rs. 123 each.

Lock In Shares

22nd June 2026

KSH International: 6 months lock in, 1 mn lock in shares of value USD 8 mn, 1% of total outstanding shares

Board Meetings

20th June 2026

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank: Fund Raising

Insider trade

DOMS Industries: FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis Ed Affini Spa, Promoter, disposed 42.48 lk equity shares.

FILA Fabbrica Italiana Lapis Ed Affini Spa, Promoter, disposed 42.48 lk equity shares. General Insurance Corporation of India: The President of India acting through and represented by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Promoter, disposed 8.77 cr equity shares.

The President of India acting through and represented by the Ministry of Finance, Government of India, Promoter, disposed 8.77 cr equity shares. Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care: Temple Trees Impex and Investment Private Limited, Promoter Group, disposed 6.19 lk equity shares, Procter & Gamble Home Products Private Limited, Promoter Group, acquired 6.19 lk equity shares.

Price Band

Price Band change from 10% to 5%: Powerica

Powerica Price Band change from 20% to 10%: MTAR Technologies, Paras Defence And Space Technologies

MTAR Technologies, Paras Defence And Space Technologies Price Band change from 5% to 2%: Sahasra Electronic Solutions

ALSO READ | SEBI Aligns Securitisation Norms With RBI Framework, Eases Municipal Bond Rules

F&O Cues

Nifty June futures is down by 0.48% to 24077 at a premium of 63.9 points.

Nifty Options 23rd June Maximum Call open interest at 25000and Maximum Put open interest is also at 23500

Securities in ban period: Kaynes

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

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