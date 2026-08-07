GK Energy Q1 Result: Net Profit Jumps 62% YoY, Revenue Surges; Declares Dividend — Check Record Date

GK Energy reported a strong performance for the June quarter of financial year 2027 on Friday.

The company's consolidated net profit rising 62.2% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 60 crore, compared with Rs 37 crore in Q1FY26.

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Revenue from operations or topline surged 55.4% YoY to Rs 505 crore from Rs 325 crore.

At the operating level, earings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 44.9% YoY to Rs 83.3 crore from Rs 57.5 crore. However, EBITDA margin contracted to 16.5% in Q1FY27 from 17.7% a year ago.

Dividend, Record Date

The company's board recommended a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share of face value Rs 2 for FY26, equivalent to a 25% payout, subject to shareholders' approval at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The board has fixed August 24, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive the final dividend. The same date has been set as the cut-off date for determining voting eligibility and participation at the AGM.

“The Final Dividend, if approved by the shareholders in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company, shall be paid/dispatched within 30 days from the date of the AGM,” the company said.

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