FSSAI Cracks Down On AWL Agri Business, Issues Prohibition Order To PIE FOODS. Here's Why

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) on Friday issued a prohibition order to Pie Foods and passed an adjudication order against AWL Agri Business Limited after detecting serious violations of food safety and regulatory requirements. The action against Pie Foods relates to the sale of Monk Fruit Extract Sweetener and Monk Fruit Sweetener Drops without complying with FSSAI licensing and regulatory requirements.

During an inspection, officials found several cartons of Monk Fruit Extract Sweetener and Monk Fruit Sweetener Drops carrying labels stating that they were marketed by Pie Foods. However, the company did not have a valid "Relabeller" Kind of Business (KoB) endorsement on its FSSAI licence. The food business operator was also found to be running an e-commerce website without obtaining the mandatory e-commerce KoB endorsement on its licence.

In addition, the product labels did not carry mandatory declarations and featured claims such as "100% Monk Fruit Extract" and "Natural Ingredients." The company's e-commerce website also displayed the claim "Doctor Recommended."

According to the food safety regulator, these claims appeared to violate the Food Safety and Standards (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020, and the Food Safety and Standards (Advertising and Claims) Regulations, 2018.

Hence, Pie Foods was directed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, to immediately stop selling Monk Fruit Extract Sweetener and Monk Fruit Sweetener Drops containing monk fruit extract. The prohibition will remain in place until the company obtains a valid FSSAI central licence with the required endorsements and secures the necessary approval for monk fruit extract as a non-specified food ingredient in accordance with the provisions of the Act.

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Separately, an adjudication order was passed against AWL Agri Business Limited's Mangalore unit for manufacturing and marketing substandard fortified edible oil sold under the Fortune "Fryola" brand. FSSAI had collected a one-litre sample of Fortune "Fryola" Refined Sunflower Seed Oil from Taj Fort Aguada Resort & Spa in Goa.

The primary food laboratory found that the fortified edible oil did not conform to the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards (Fortification of Foods) Regulations, 2018. Laboratory tests showed that the levels of Vitamin A and Vitamin D were below the prescribed limits. The product was consequently declared substandard under Section 3(1)(zx) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Following an appeal by the marketer, the sample was analysed by a referral laboratory. The laboratory confirmed that the Vitamin D content was significantly below the prescribed range, affirming that the product was substandard. The Central Licensing Authority subsequently granted sanction for prosecution, following which an adjudication application was filed.

The Adjudicating Officer in Goa passed an order imposing a penalty on AWL Agri Business Limited for manufacturing and marketing substandard fortified edible oil under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

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