After Randeep Hooda, Bhumi Pednekar Reaches Sivasagar To Help In Assam Flood Relief

After actor Randeep Hooda, Bollywood star Bhumi Pednekar has also travelled to Sivasagar in Assam to support flood relief efforts. On August 6, she visited families affected by the floods, met volunteers and distributed essential relief materials.

Bhumi joined the Bharat Disaster Relief Foundation (BDRF) during her visit and spent time with people on the ground to understand the challenges they are facing.

Sharing moments from her visit on Instagram Stories, Bhumi posted videos of relief distribution and wrote, "Every flooded village reminds us that recovery doesn't begin when the rain stops, it begins when help arrives."

Bhumi Earlier Urged People To Help

Bhumi had started speaking about the Assam floods even before visiting the state. On July 25, she shared videos on social media asking people across the country to support relief efforts.

She said the situation in Assam was heartbreaking, with entire villages affected and thousands of families in need of food, mattresses, sanitation supplies and other basic necessities. She urged people to donate and spread awareness so that more help could reach those affected.

In another post, Bhumi said Assam was not getting enough attention despite the scale of the disaster and requested everyone to share information and support the relief campaign.

Randeep Hooda Also Joined Relief Work

A few days before Bhumi's visit, Randeep Hooda reached Sivasagar and joined relief work with the NGO Global Sikhs. He distributed food and other essential items, served langar at a Gurudwara and met families staying in relief camps.

Other Celebrities Extend Support

Several members of the film industry have also come forward to support Assam.

Kartik Aaryan donated Rs 1 crore to the Assam Chief Minister's Relief Fund, while Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap contributed to the same fund to support relief work.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Donates Rs 1 Crore To Assam CM Relief Fund Amid Flood Crisis

Alia Bhatt shared verified donation links on Instagram to encourage people to contribute. Salman Khan, through the Being Human Foundation, reportedly started a multi-phase relief campaign to distribute food packets, medicines, ration kits and other essential supplies in flood-hit areas.

Veteran actor Anupam Kher also appealed to people to help. Sharing an emotional message, he said, "The value of help is not measured by the amount, but by the emotion and intention behind it," while urging people to donate to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

Flood Situation In Assam

Assam is continuing to battle one of its worst flood disasters in recent years. According to the latest official figures, lakhs of people have been displaced, while the death toll has risen to 97. Relief teams and volunteers are continuing rescue and rehabilitation work in the affected districts.

ALSO READ: Assam Floods: Actor Alia Bhatt Urges People To Help; Salman Khan Launches Relief Drive

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