Mumbai Police On Alert After RDX Attack Threat Warning: What We Know

Mumbai police have been placed on alert after receiving a fresh warning regarding a possible RDX-related threat, with the city's police control room flagging the matter following an input shared by counterparts in Delhi, NDTV reported.

According to the alert, Delhi Police informed Mumbai Police via WhatsApp that intelligence inputs from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, indicated that 15 individuals had entered India carrying RDX through the Punjab border, it added.

The input suggested that these individuals were likely to spread out across cities including Delhi, Noida, Kanpur and Mumbai, according to the report.

Mumbai Police have taken the input seriously and have launched an intensive verification exercise in response, stepping up checks across the city as a precautionary measure, the report said.

Security agencies routinely share such inputs across states as part of standard protocol, with local police then verifying the credibility of the threat before escalating further action.

Details on the specific nature of the alert, including whether any arrests or detentions have been made in connection with the input, have not yet been confirmed by authorities.

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The city's security forces have responded to many similar warnings earlier involving explosives and networks attempting to move through multiple states.

Maharashtra, and Mumbai in particular, has historically been a high-alert zone given its status as the country's financial capital and past history of terror attacks, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks and the 2011 serial blasts.

This is a developing story and further details are awaited from Mumbai Police on the outcome of their investigation into the alert.

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