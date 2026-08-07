From Deepak Nitrite, TCI Express To Ixigo: Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results

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Motilal Oswal Report

TCI Express, Biocon and Deepak Nitrite, Ixigo, Inventurus Solutions, Emcure shares are likely to remain in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter earnings, revising target prices and estimates for select companies while reiterating its ratings based on business performance, margin trends and growth outlook.

For TCI Express, the brokerage highlighted that the logistics company delivered a subdued quarter amid a challenging demand environment.

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However, Motilal Oswal believes the company remains well-placed to benefit from an eventual recovery in industrial activity and e-commerce-led logistics demand. The brokerage maintained its view on the stock while updating earnings estimates and target price.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Ixigo Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Deepak Nitrite Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Biocon Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Emcure Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Inventurus Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Tci Express Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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