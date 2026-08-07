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From Deepak Nitrite, TCI Express To Ixigo: Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results

TCI Express, Biocon and Deepak Nitrite, Ixigo, Inventurus Solutions, Emcure shares are likely to remain in focus after Motilal Oswal reviewed their June-quarter earnings, revising target prices and estimates for select companies while reiterating its ratings based on business performance, margin trends and growth outlook.

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From Deepak Nitrite, TCI Express To Ixigo: Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results
Motilal Oswal reviewed Biocon, Deepak Nitrite, Ixigo and more stocks June-quarter earnings, revising target prices and estimates for select companies .
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Deepak Nitrite Ltd.
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Inventurus Knowledge Solutions Ltd
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Le Travenues Technology Ltd
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Biocon Ltd.
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TCI Express Ltd.
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  • Motilal Oswal reviewed Q1 earnings of select companies including TCI Express and Biocon
  • TCI Express reported a subdued quarter amid challenging demand conditions
  • The brokerage expects TCI Express to benefit from recovery in industrial and e-commerce sectors
Does this report offer specific advice on whether to buy these stocks?

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

TCI Express, Biocon and Deepak Nitrite, Ixigo, Inventurus Solutions, Emcure shares are likely to remain in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their June-quarter earnings, revising target prices and estimates for select companies while reiterating its ratings based on business performance, margin trends and growth outlook.

For TCI Express, the brokerage highlighted that the logistics company delivered a subdued quarter amid a challenging demand environment.

ALSO READ: From Godrej Agrovet To Campus: Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results

However, Motilal Oswal believes the company remains well-placed to benefit from an eventual recovery in industrial activity and e-commerce-led logistics demand. The brokerage maintained its view on the stock while updating earnings estimates and target price.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Ixigo Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Deepak Nitrite Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Biocon Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Emcure Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Inventurus Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Tci Express Q1 Review.pdf
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DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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