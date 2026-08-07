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From Godrej Agrovet To Campus: Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results

Godrej Agrovet, Campus Activewear, SignatureGlobal, Time Technoplast and Pearl Global Industries shares are likely to remain in focus after Motilal Oswal reviewed the companies following their Q1 FY27 earnings.

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From Godrej Agrovet To Campus: Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results
Godrej Agrovet, Campus Activewear and more stocks in focus
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Campus Activewear Ltd
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SignatureGlobal India Ltd
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Godrej Agrovet Ltd
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Time Technoplast Ltd.
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Pearl Global Industries Ltd.
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  • Motilal Oswal reviewed Q1FY27 earnings of five companies and retained positive ratings
  • Campus Activewear's Buy rating is maintained but with a reduced target price
  • Pearl Global Industries' Buy rating upheld due to strong orders and growth prospects
Are these brokerage reports suitable for long-term investment planning?

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Godrej Agrovet, Campus Activewear, SignatureGlobal, Time Technoplast and Pearl Global Industries shares are likely to remain in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed the companies following their Q1FY27 earnings. The brokerage retained its positive stance on the stocks, revising target prices where applicable and highlighting key business drivers, earnings trends and growth outlooks.

ALSO READ: LIC, Siemens Energy, Crompton Consumer, Bikaji Foods, Aurobindo Pharma Among 10 Stocks Reviewed By HDFC Securities After Q1: Check New Target Prices

Stock-wise ratings and target prices:

Campus Activewear: Motilal Oswal maintained its Buy rating but cuts target price. 

Pearl Global Industries: Motilal Oswal retained its Buy rating, citing a strong order book, capacity additions and growth opportunities from global sourcing diversification.

Godrej Agrovet: Motilal Oswal maintained its Buy rating, supported by the company's diversified agri-business portfolio and expectations of improving profitability across segments.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Godrej Agrovet.pdf
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Mosl Time Technoplast Q1.pdf
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Mosl Signatureglobal Q1.pdf
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Mosl Campus Q1.pdf
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Mosl Pearl Global Q1.pdf
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DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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