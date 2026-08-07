From Godrej Agrovet To Campus: Check Motilal Oswal's Latest Ratings, Target Prices After Q1 Results

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Motilal Oswal Report

Godrej Agrovet, Campus Activewear, SignatureGlobal, Time Technoplast and Pearl Global Industries shares are likely to remain in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed the companies following their Q1FY27 earnings. The brokerage retained its positive stance on the stocks, revising target prices where applicable and highlighting key business drivers, earnings trends and growth outlooks.

ALSO READ: LIC, Siemens Energy, Crompton Consumer, Bikaji Foods, Aurobindo Pharma Among 10 Stocks Reviewed By HDFC Securities After Q1: Check New Target Prices

Stock-wise ratings and target prices:

Campus Activewear: Motilal Oswal maintained its Buy rating but cuts target price.

Pearl Global Industries: Motilal Oswal retained its Buy rating, citing a strong order book, capacity additions and growth opportunities from global sourcing diversification.

Godrej Agrovet: Motilal Oswal maintained its Buy rating, supported by the company's diversified agri-business portfolio and expectations of improving profitability across segments.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Godrej Agrovet.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Time Technoplast Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Signatureglobal Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Campus Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Pearl Global Q1.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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