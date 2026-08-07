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LIC, Siemens Energy, Crompton Consumer, Bikaji Foods, Aurobindo Pharma Among 10 Stocks Reviewed By HDFC Securities After Q1: Check New Target Prices

Brokerage remains constructive on LIC, Cummins, Siemens Energy, Aurobindo Pharma and Crompton Consumer, while retaining a cautious stance on Bajaj Electricals.

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LIC, Siemens Energy, Crompton Consumer, Bikaji Foods, Aurobindo Pharma Among 10 Stocks Reviewed By HDFC Securities After Q1: Check New Target Prices
LIC, Trent, Samvardhana Motherson, Cummins, Siemens Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Crompton Consumer, Bikaji Foods, JK Lakshmi Cement and Bajaj Electricals are among the stocks under focus after HDFC Securities released its latest earnings review.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd.
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Life Insurance Corporation of India
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Siemens Energy India Ltd
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Trent Ltd.
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JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd.
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Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Life Insurance Corporation of India, Trent, Samvardhana Motherson, Cummins, Siemens Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Crompton Consumer, Bikaji Foods, JK Lakshmi Cement and Bajaj Electricals are among the stocks under focus after HDFC Securities released its latest earnings review, retaining positive ratings on most names while revising select target prices.

For the financial sector, LIC continued to impress with strong margin expansion. HDFC Securities highlighted that the insurer posted an 8.2% rise in APE and a 61.3% jump in Value of New Business (VNB), aided by a sharper focus on higher-margin non-PAR products. The brokerage maintained its Add rating with a target price of Rs 555.

ALSO READ: Sona BLW Gets Fresh 'Add' Initiation As HDFC Securities Bets On Future Mobility Growth — Check Target Price

Among industrial and capital goods names, Cummins India and Siemens Energy remained key brokerage favourites. Cummins continued to benefit from data-centre demand and domestic capex recovery, prompting HDFC Securities to retain its Buy rating and raise its target price to Rs 7,177. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy delivered a strong earnings beat across revenue, Ebitda and profit, supported by a robust order backlog of Rs 19,330 crore. The brokerage increased its target price to Rs 4,344 and maintained a Buy recommendation.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securities Q1 Reviews.pdf
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