LIC, Siemens Energy, Crompton Consumer, Bikaji Foods, Aurobindo Pharma Among 10 Stocks Reviewed By HDFC Securities After Q1: Check New Target Prices

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HDFC Securities Institutional Equities

Life Insurance Corporation of India, Trent, Samvardhana Motherson, Cummins, Siemens Energy, Aurobindo Pharma, Crompton Consumer, Bikaji Foods, JK Lakshmi Cement and Bajaj Electricals are among the stocks under focus after HDFC Securities released its latest earnings review, retaining positive ratings on most names while revising select target prices.

For the financial sector, LIC continued to impress with strong margin expansion. HDFC Securities highlighted that the insurer posted an 8.2% rise in APE and a 61.3% jump in Value of New Business (VNB), aided by a sharper focus on higher-margin non-PAR products. The brokerage maintained its Add rating with a target price of Rs 555.

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Among industrial and capital goods names, Cummins India and Siemens Energy remained key brokerage favourites. Cummins continued to benefit from data-centre demand and domestic capex recovery, prompting HDFC Securities to retain its Buy rating and raise its target price to Rs 7,177. Meanwhile, Siemens Energy delivered a strong earnings beat across revenue, Ebitda and profit, supported by a robust order backlog of Rs 19,330 crore. The brokerage increased its target price to Rs 4,344 and maintained a Buy recommendation.

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Hdfc Securities Q1 Reviews.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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