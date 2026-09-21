Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition: Price, Variants, Battery, Display, Features And More

Realme has launched a special edition of its Realme 16 Pro 5G in India in collaboration with Warner Bros. The new handset has been designed for Harry Potter fans and comes with a Hogwarts inspired design, customised software and special packaging. While the phone gets several Harry Potter-themed changes, its core hardware remains the same as the standard Realme 16 Pro 5G. Here is a look at the price, variant, display, battery, cameras and other features of the new special edition.



Design



The biggest changes are visible on the outside of the phone. The special edition features a brown rear panel with a leather like finish and an argyle pattern inspired by the Wizard's Chess scene from Harry Potter. A Hogwarts crest is placed in the centre of the rear panel, while the camera design takes inspiration from Hedwig, Harry Potter's owl. The phone also gets Harry Potter branding and other small design details related to the franchise. Realme is also offering a special Hogwarts themed gift box with the phone. The box includes an acceptance letter, a train ticket, Hogwarts crest bookmarks, character postcards, a Hogwarts themed phone case and a phone pin. The company has limited this special gifting box to 5,000 units worldwide.



Display



The smartphone features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1,272x2,772 pixels. The screen supports a 144Hz refresh rate, which can make scrolling and animations appear smoother. The display also supports HDR10+ and offers high brightness for better visibility. Realme has retained the same display hardware from the standard Realme 16 Pro 5G.



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Battery And Charging



The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 80W wired fast charging, which allows the large battery to be recharged relatively quickly. Realme has also included bypass charging, a feature designed to help manage heat while the phone is being used during charging, particularly during gaming.



Camera



For photography, the smartphone comes with a 200-megapixel primary rear camera with optical image stabilisation. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera. For selfies and video calls, the phone features a 50-megapixel front camera. The camera hardware is the same as the standard Realme 16 Pro 5G.



Processor And Software



The Realme 16 Pro Harry Potter Edition is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset. The processor is paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone runs on Android 16 with Realme UI. Along with the hardware, Realme has added Harry Potter themed software elements, including customised icons, wallpapers and other visual changes inspired by Hogwarts.



Price And Variant



The Realme 16 Pro 5G Harry Potter Edition is priced at Rs 62,999 in India. It is available in a single configuration with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone comes in a single Magic Brown colour option. It will be sold through Flipkart and retail stores across India.



The special edition is primarily differentiated from the regular Realme 16 Pro by its Hogwarts inspired design, customised user interface and collectible packaging, while the underlying hardware remains unchanged.



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