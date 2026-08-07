209 ATM Cards, 180 Blank Cheque Books Seized: Nagpur Cyber Police Crack Down On Mule Account Gang

Nagpur cyber police has busted a mule account racket and seized 209 SIM cards, 40 ATM cards of different banks, 45 passbooks, and 180 cheque books during a raid in the city. A 32-year-old woman, identified as Ujwala Rajgire, has been arrested in connection with the case. Meanwhile the alleged kingpin, Salim Zakir Sheikh, and his associates Bharat Isasani and Amit Ramteke remain absconding, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to the report, the accused allegedly worked as food delivery executives and used app-based delivery services as a cover to collect customers' mobile numbers and personal details. The information was then allegedly used to open multiple bank accounts that served as mule accounts for routing money obtained through cyber fraud.

Police said the fraudulently obtained funds were deposited into these accounts before being quickly withdrawn or transferred through multiple accounts to conceal the money trail.

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The Nagpur cyber police team led by DCP Deepak Aggarwal raided a rented house in Pavanputra Nagar near Dighori Naka on Wednesday night following a tip-off.

During the operation, officers seized 209 SIM cards, 40 ATM cards belonging to different banks, 45 passbooks, 180 blank cheque books, 45 Aadhaar cards, 12 PAN cards, four mobile phones, one laptop, three cash-counting machines, 10 rubber stamps, five seals and seven forged documents, the report said.

According to the TOI report, police believe that the seized material points to a well-organised operation capable of facilitating large-scale financial fraud. Investigators suspect the network may have facilitated the movement of more than Rs 100 crore through mule accounts over time, although the exact amount is still being verified.

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