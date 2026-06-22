Apple Preps For Mega Releases In 2027; Six New iPhones, 'Apple Glasses' And More On Cards

One of the largest product cycles in Apple's history is reportedly about to begin. Although the Big Tech company is anticipated to release a number of new products this year, reports indicated that 2027 may be even more momentous, with a wave of new Macs, wearables with AI capabilities, smart home appliances, and iPhones on the horizon.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman predicted that 2027 will be Apple's "biggest product year" yet. Although Apple has not confirmed any of these plans, several rumours suggest that the company has a full schedule of launches that might change some of its most important product categories.

The iPhone might see the largest modification. According to reports, Apple may launch six new iPhone models this year. The iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18, and iPhone 18e are anticipated to launch in early 2027. Apple may release its flagship anniversary lineup, which includes the iPhone 20 Pro, iPhone 20 Pro Max, and a second-generation iPhone Ultra, later this year, according to Khaleej Times.

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The 20th anniversary of Apple's smartphone is anticipated to be marked with the iPhone 20 series, which may include a significant overhaul. There are rumours of a quad-curved display with incredibly low bezels, which might result in one of the most advanced iPhone designs to date.

Apple's future is anticipated to heavily rely on artificial intelligence. Apple Glasses and AirPods with built-in cameras are two long-rumoured AI-powered wearables that are supposedly planned for 2027. While camera-equipped AirPods may enable new AI-driven functions based on visual awareness, the smart glasses are anticipated to compete with Google and Meta offerings.

Apple also increased its aspirations for smart homes. According to reports, the company is developing a high-end tabletop home hub with a robotic arm that can move and follow users throughout a space. The gadget would expand upon the rumoured HomePad platform, which is anticipated to launch sooner.

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Updates to the MacBook Air, iPad Pro, and Mac models are anticipated to continue Apple's shift to next-generation M6 CPUs. Additionally, new Apple Watch devices are expected.

All indications point to 2027 being a historic year for Apple, with advances spanning wearables, smartphones, AI, and the smart home, though plans may yet change before launch.

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