Apple iPhone 18 India Launch Date Leak: Here's What We Know So Far

Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 series is already generating buzz as anticipation builds around its expected launch timeline in India and global markets.

The new lineup is likely to bring a fresh set of upgrades across the board with focus on performance improvements, camera enhancements and refined design changes.

Expected Launch Date in India

Apple is reportedly changing its usual launch schedule for the iPhone 18. The base model isn't expected in fall 2026 and could instead debut in spring 2027.

If that happens, the fall 2026 event would focus only on the premium versions — the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Those models are also rumoured to arrive with Apple's first foldable device, rumoured to be called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra. Pre-orders should start shortly after the reveal, with devices shipping around a week later.

Expected Pricing And Specifications

The standard iPhone 18 is rumoured to start at $799 in the US. For India, pricing is expected to be around Rs 82,999. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to cost between Rs 1,54,000 and Rs 1,60,000.

According to Goodreturns, Apple may raise prices this year with higher RAM and component costs factored in. Some estimate the 12GB + 512GB version at around Rs 1,69,990. The final price will be confirmed at Apple's September 2026 event.

Report suggests that both the iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max are expected to run on the Apple A20 Pro chip. The chip should deliver roughly 15% faster performance and use about 30% less power than the A19 Pro. The standard model may also get 12GB of RAM, up from the 8GB used in non-Pro versions.

Storage could start at 256GB, with 512GB and 1TB options available. A 6.3-inch OLED display with ProMotion and a 120Hz refresh rate is likely. Apple is reportedly working on shrinking the Dynamic Island, possibly by testing under-display 3D sensing.

On the back, the base iPhone 18 model may use a dual 48MP setup with a main wide lens and an ultrawide sensor. Unlike the Pro models, which might get a variable mechanical aperture, the regular version is expected to keep a fixed aperture. The front camera could move from 18MP to 24MP. The Camera Control button that was part of the iPhone 16 may not be included on this model.

The phone is also expected to have iOS 27 operating system, updated Apple Intelligence, a redesigned Siri and support for satellite communication.

ALSO READ: Oppo Reno 16 Series Launch Confirmed In India: Design, Expected Specs And More

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.