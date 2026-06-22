Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Shahid Kapoor's Film Enters Major Milestone Amid Weekday Dip

Cocktail 2 has officially crossed the Rs 50 crore net mark at the Indian box office. After a strong opening weekend, the Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer witnessed the expected weekday slowdown on Monday, collecting an estimated Rs 4.03 crore net by evening.

The romantic drama had opened with Rs 13.50 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 16.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 17.75 crore on Sunday. With Day 4 collections included, its total India net collection now stands at Rs 51.53 crore, while the India gross collection has reached approximately Rs 61.76 crore, according to Sacnilk's live estimates.

Occupancy Drops After Weekend High

The film is currently running in 8,540 shows nationwide, down from 10,462 shows on Sunday. Overall occupancy on Day 4 stands at 14%, compared to 29% on Day 3, reflecting the usual post-weekend decline.

The Hindi (2D) version registered an overall occupancy of 14.33% on Monday. Morning shows opened at 10.31%, which was significantly lower than Sunday's 15.15%. Occupancy improved through the day, reaching 16.15% in the afternoon and 16.54% during evening shows, suggesting stronger walk-in audiences later in the day.

Region-Wise Performance

Chennai once again emerged as the film's strongest market, recording an impressive 25.3% occupancy across 47 shows. Interestingly, the city reported its highest turnout during morning shows at 31%, indicating sustained local interest even on a working day.

Mumbai delivered 16.3% occupancy from 612 shows, with evening screenings touching 22%. The NCR, despite hosting the highest number of shows at 1,039, registered 15.7% occupancy, improving from 8% in the morning to 20% during afternoon shows.

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Jaipur reported 17.7% occupancy and saw its best response in the afternoon slot at 24%. Bengaluru matched NCR at 15.7%, while Pune recorded 15.3%, with both cities witnessing stronger attendance during afternoon and evening screenings.

Lucknow stood at 14.7%, Hyderabad at 14%, and Kolkata at 14%, with evening shows proving to be the most popular slot across these centres. Ahmedabad managed 9.7% occupancy, while Surat remained among the weakest-performing markets at 5.7%.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film follows Kunal and Diya, whose long-term relationship is disrupted when their old friend Ally unexpectedly returns, setting off a chain of emotional and life-changing events.

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