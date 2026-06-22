Toy Story 5 Box Office Collections: Pixar Film Opens To $312 Million Worldwide; India Sees Growth

Pixar's Toy Story 5 has opened to a massive response worldwide, collecting an estimated $312 million (around Rs 2,670 crore) during its opening weekend. The animated film earned $160 million in North America and another $152 million from international markets, making it the biggest opening weekend in the history of the Toy Story franchise.

The film has surpassed the previous franchise-best debut of Toy Story 4 ($120.9 million) and also emerged as the biggest opening of 2026 so far. Internationally, the strongest markets were Mexico ($26.6 million), the United Kingdom ($20 million) and China ($18 million).

Worldwide Weekend Breakdown

The film got off to a flying start with $17.5 million from Thursday previews. It then collected $71 million on Friday, followed by $47.5 million on Saturday and $41.5 million on Sunday, ending its first weekend with $160 million in North America alone.

With a worldwide opening of $312 million, Toy Story 5 is already being seen as a potential billion-dollar blockbuster, following the success of Toy Story 3 and Toy Story 4.

India Box Office Collections

In India, the film may not have opened with huge numbers, but collections improved steadily over the weekend. After three days, Toy Story 5 has earned an estimated Rs 4.96 crore net and Rs 5.91 crore gross across English and Hindi versions.

The English version contributed Rs 3.66 crore net, while the Hindi-dubbed release added Rs 1.30 crore net.

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About The Film

Directed by Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 5 brings back Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie and the rest of the gang for a new adventure. This time, the toys find themselves competing with smart devices and digital entertainment as they struggle to stay relevant in a rapidly changing world and holding on to the friendships that have defined the franchise for decades.

With record-breaking global numbers and steady growth in India, Toy Story 5 has started its box office journey on a strong note.

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