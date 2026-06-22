Cocktail 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Shahid Kapoor Film Ends First Weekend On A High

Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer Cocktail 2 has maintained its momentum at the box office during its opening weekend. After opening with Rs 13.50 crore net on Friday and collecting Rs 16.25 crore net on Saturday, the romantic drama added an estimated Rs 17.75 crore net on Sunday.

With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 47.50 crore, while its India gross earnings stand at approximately Rs 57 crore after three days in theatres, as per Sacnilk. Sunday's performance also marked a 9.2% jump over the previous day's collection, indicating healthy weekend growth.

Occupancy Trends

The film was screened across 10,462 shows nationwide on Day 3 and registered an overall occupancy of 29%.

The Hindi (2D) version recorded an overall occupancy of 33.62%. Occupancy improved steadily through the day, beginning at 15.15% during morning shows and rising to 40.15% in the afternoon. Evening screenings witnessed the strongest response at 47.77%, before settling at 31.38% during the night shows.

Region-Wise Performance

Among key markets, Chennai emerged as the strongest performer with an impressive 53.8% occupancy from 63 shows. Hyderabad followed with 41% occupancy across 208 shows, while Bengaluru recorded 38.8% from 345 shows.

Mumbai and Pune also delivered strong numbers with occupancies of 37.3% and 38.3%, respectively. Ahmedabad registered 36.8%, while Jaipur stood at 33.5%.

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In the northern markets, Kolkata recorded 29.8% occupancy, narrowly ahead of NCR's 29.3% despite the latter running the highest number of shows at 1,170. Chandigarh reported 27.8%, while Bhopal and Lucknow recorded 25% and 23.5%, respectively. Surat remained among the lower-performing centres at 22.5%.

Overseas Collections

The film also continued to attract audiences overseas. On Sunday alone, Cocktail 2 collected an estimated Rs 4 crore gross in international markets, taking its overseas total to Rs 19.25 crore gross.

Including domestic and overseas earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached approximately Rs 76.25 crore after three days.

About Cocktail 2

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 serves as a spiritual successor to the 2012 hit Cocktail. The film stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

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The story revolves around Kunal and Diya, whose decade-long relationship is disrupted when their old friend Ally re-enters their lives, setting off a chain of emotional and unexpected events.

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