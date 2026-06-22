Meet Kunal Shah, The Man Tasked To Head WhatsApp Globally In A Challenging Tech Space

Kunal Shah has long been one of India's most closely watched entrepreneurs, a founder known as much for his unconventional thinking as for building consumer internet businesses at scale.

After selling FreeCharge in 2015, Shah spent the next few years investing, learning and reflecting on a simple question: Why can't trust be rewarded? That idea eventually became CRED, the fintech platform launched with $1 million of his own capital to reward users for paying credit card bills on time.

Over the next seven years, CRED evolved from a niche rewards platform into a broader financial services ecosystem spanning payments, lending, insurance, wealth, commerce and credit cards. The company grew to more than 17 million members, raised over $900 million from global investors, completed four employee stock ownership plan (ESOP) buybacks and secured a full suite of regulatory licences.

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Shah also became one of the most recognisable faces in India's startup ecosystem, helping build CRED's quirky brand identity through its IPL advertising campaigns and unconventional marketing.

In a note announcing a leadership transition, Shah said CRED had scaled from zero to roughly $325 million (about Rs 3,200 crore) in annual revenue and recently delivered its first profitable quarter.

"Today, CRED is ready for its next phase," Shah wrote. "I am stepping back and Miten Sampat steps in as interim CEO, partnered with an incredibly talented team."

Sampat, who has led strategy and finance at CRED since 2020, will take charge of day-to-day operations while Shah remains a shareholder.

The leadership change comes alongside a major strategic deal with Meta Platforms Inc. According to Bloomberg, Meta is investing $900 million in CRED, valuing the company at $4.5 billion post-money and giving the social media giant a stake of roughly 20%.

As part of the arrangement, Shah will join Meta and succeed Will Cathcart as the global head of WhatsApp.

Cathcart, who has led WhatsApp for about seven years and oversaw a period during which the platform's user base more than doubled, will remain at Meta in a new role focused on artificial intelligence-powered consumer products.

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Bloomberg reported that Shah's mandate will include expanding WhatsApp's business model through advertising, subscriptions and deeper integration of AI agents across the messaging platform.

In his message, Shah emphasised that Meta's investment would not provide access to CRED member data.

"While it's come very far, the delta between WhatsApp today and its full potential is massive," Shah said. "I look forward to working with Mark, Chris and the leadership across Meta for the next step in WhatsApp's journey."

The appointment places one of India's most influential startup founders at the helm of one of the world's largest communication platforms, marking a significant crossover between Silicon Valley's biggest technology companies and India's fast-growing startup ecosystem.

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