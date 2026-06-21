Buy, Sell Or Hold: Reliance Industries, Tata Motors CV, DLF, Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Ola Electric — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Reliance Industries Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Tata Motors Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Ola Electric Mobility Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd.?

Nirav Asher, head equity research analyst at Latin Manharlal Sec Pvt., and Ruchit Jain, head of technical research at Motilal Financial Services Ltd. provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Reliance Industries (CMP: Rs 1,309.50)

Asher: Hold

Advice to hold the stock.

Tata Motors CV (CMP: Rs 402.10)

Jain: Hold

Can hold at current levels.

Seen some corrections in recent past.

Downside seems to be limited from here on.

Can see gradual upmove in next few months.

DLF (CMP: Rs 624.50)

Asher: Hold

Hold from a medium term perspective.

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Garden Reach Shipbuilders And Engineers (CMP: Rs 2,798.30)

Jain: Hold

Hold the stock.

Keep stoploss of Rs 2,600.

Ola Electric Mobility (CMP: Rs 42.25)

Jain: Hold

Hold the stock.

Keep stoploss below Rs 38.

Pidilite Industries (CMP: Rs 1,579.90)

Asher: Hold

Hold the stock.

Add if possible.

KPI Green Energy (CMP: Rs 1,579.90)

Asher: Wait And Watch

Advice is to wait for the next quarterly results.

There is a possibility of correction due to some urgent pressure.

Advice is to wait.

JSW Energy (CMP: Rs 570.10)

Asher: Hold

Should continue to hold the stock from a long-term perspective.

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