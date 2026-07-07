Adani Group's Kutch Copper Secures London Metal Exchange Brand Registration

Kutch Copper Ltd. (KCL), a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd, has achieved international recognition by securing the prestigious London Metal Exchange (LME) brand registration for its 'Adani Copper' Grade-A cathodes. The milestone approval, granted by the world center for the trading of industrial metals, enables Adani Copper to be delivered with warrants eligible for issuance against LME Copper futures contracts beginning July 10, 2026.

The LME certification process is rigorous, requiring strict adherence to global benchmarks for chemical composition, shape, weight, and responsible sourcing protocols. Metal listed on the LME is recognized globally as a highly liquid asset that can be utilized as financing collateral. Dr. Vinay Prakash, CEO of Natural Resources at Adani Enterprises and Managing Director of Kutch Copper Ltd, highlighted the strategic importance of the certification for both the company and the country.

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"Copper is the backbone of the global energy transition," Dr. Prakash said in a statement by Adani Enterprises on July7. "Achieving LME brand status places Adani among the world's leading copper producers and strengthens India's role in building a resilient, responsible supply chain for this vital metal. Apart from reinforcing India's growing stature in the international metals industry, the registration is a landmark step towards self-reliance in refined copper."

The certification stems from KCL's sprawling $1.2 billion facility in Mundra, according to the Adani Group. Boasting a production capacity of 0.5 million tonnes per annum, it is one of the world's largest single-location custom copper smelting complexes. The facility utilizes state-of-the-art technology, advanced process automation, and sustainability-led design principles.

Domestically, the Mundra operation is expected to reduce India's reliance on imported copper. As a metal central to electrification and the green energy transition, a robust supply of copper is seen as a crucial component of India's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' ambitions. For the London Metal Exchange, the addition of Adani Copper broadens its deliverable base with high-quality cathodes from a major production hub, deepening the liquidity and geographic diversity of the global copper market.

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