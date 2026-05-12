Hormuz Deadlock: Iran's IRGC Says Strait 'Significantly Expanded' To Form Strategic Zone

The Strait of Hormuz has been "expanded significantly" to form a strategic zone, now extending from the coasts of Jask to Sirri Island, news agency Tasnim reported citing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps navy on Tuesday.

Mohammad Akbarzadeh, political deputy of the IRGC, added that prior to the war, the key maritime channel of Hormuz was considered a limited area around islands like Hormuz when defined,"but today this perspective has changed."

The narrow waterway “has become larger and turned into a vast operational area”, he highlighted.

Hormuz has expanded from a range of 32-48km (20-30 miles) to 320-480km (200-300 miles) from Jask and Sirri to beyond Qeshm Island and Greater Tunb, “forming a complete arc”, the political deputy underlined.

(This is a developing story)

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