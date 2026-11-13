Ramayana Star Sai Pallavi Says Getting Out Of A Character Is Harder Than Getting Into It

Sai Pallavi's portrayal of Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana has brought her back into the spotlight. Amid the film's success, an old interview of the actor has resurfaced online, in which she spoke about how deeply she gets involved in her characters and why stepping out of a role can be harder than getting into one.

Sai said every character comes with a different set of thoughts, values and emotions. An actor has to understand and accept that person's world before bringing the character to life on screen.

In a 2023 interview with Film Companion, Sai Pallavi said, “I think getting into a role is a little more easier compared to getting out of it because as a person you know you're made up of a set of values and thoughts. Each character that I play, I'll have to break it down to accept that character, the world that she's been put in. So once I come out of these roles is when I feel like, So who am I? What have I actually doing?”

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The actor also spoke about how she tries to think like the character she is playing and imagine how that person would respond to different situations. After spending so much time in that mindset during a film's shoot, she said, returning to her own way of thinking can take some adjustment.

“So right now if you ask me what my thoughts are what my values are or anything that I grew up thinking now it's new learning and I think I've become more accepting of the society, the world. It's nice, it's a very spiritual process for me, movies are like that,” Sai Pallavi said.

Unlike her earlier roles, which ended with one film, Sai Pallavi will continue playing Sita for a longer time in Ramayana. The second part of the film is currently in production and is set to release during Diwali 2028. This means the actor will remain connected to the character for two more years.

Other than Sai, Ramayana also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Ravi Dubey and Arun Govil.

Also Read: Ramayana: Lara Dutta Slams Sai Pallavi's Sita Critics, Says 'Stop Being So Small-Minded'

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