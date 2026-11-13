Anupam Kher Is Proud Of MM Keeravani's 22 Kg Weight Loss, Shares His Transformation Journey

Music composer MM Keeravani has lost 22 kg, and actor Anupam Kher recently shared pictures of his transformation on social media. Kher said he met Keeravani during a visit to Hyderabad and was glad to see his friend looking “fresh, full of energy and ready to take on the world.”

The post showed a comparison of Keeravani before and after his weight loss, along with a few moments of the two friends together. Actor Anupam praised the composer for his hard work and said that his new look shows his “focus and determination.”

The veteran actor shared how happy and confident Keeravani looked during their meeting.

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On X, Anupam Kher wrote, “Mr KEERAVANI BEFORE AND AFTER. My dearest friend, the Oscar winning music director MM Keeravani sir, has lost an incredible 22 kilos and his determination is truly inspiring. It was so wonderful to meet him during my trip to Hyderabad. He looked fresh, full of energy and ready to take on the world.”

“There was a lovely bounce in his walk, and seeing him so happy and confident made me so proud. Keeravani sir, you are a genius with music. Now you've shown us what focus and determination can make possible. Here's to your inspiring new chapter, my friend. So wonderful to see you.”

Anupam Kher has spoken about his friendship with MM Keeravani before as well. In August, the actor shared several pictures with the music composer and remembered their work together on his film Tanvi The Great.

Anupam wrote, “Of course, the world knows his genius. I had the privilege of experiencing it very closely when he gave such beautiful, soulful music to my film Tanvi The Great. But what fascinates me equally is the man behind the music. He understands human nature almost as beautifully as he understands sur and taal. I can sit with him for hours talking about life, cinema, music, people, relationships and everything in between. Every conversation leaves me with something to think about.”

“There is one area where I am definitely the boss, posing for photographs. So in Hyderabad, I decided that two serious, accomplished gentlemen (he more, me- kind of) should temporarily forget their wisdom, experience, awards etc. and become COOL DUDES. Whether we actually look cool is for you to decide. We certainly felt cool.”

Anupam Kher recently voiced Jatayu in Ramayana, which has already crossed Rs 1000 Crore mark worldwide within just eight days of its release.

Also Read: 'Privilege And A Matter Of Pride': Anupam Kher Overwhelmed After Receiving Praise For Jatayu

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