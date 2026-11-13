From KPMG To Kitchen Labs: How A Mother-Son Duo Built Mighty Millets For India's Luxury Hotels

Leaving a corporate career to start a business was a big decision for Sahil Jain. A chartered accountant who had worked in the mergers and acquisitions division at KPMG in Pune, Sahil decided to take the entrepreneurial route in 2018. He joined hands with his mother, Meena Jain, to start a business focused on healthy food.

Meena, who had years of experience in nutrition, began working on recipes in her own kitchen. Weekends were spent trying out different preparations, with Sahil and his friends often stepping in as the first testers. The products were made without preservatives and used nutrient-rich millets as a key ingredient.

At first, Meena shared the preparations with relatives, friends and her clients to get their feedback. The response encouraged the mother-son duo to take the idea beyond their home kitchen. They eventually launched their own brand, Mighty Millets.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Gold From Mercury? US Startup Claims It Beat CERN's Record

From its modest beginnings, Mighty Millets has grown its portfolio to more than 50 offerings. These include health bars, granola, seed-based mixes and a separate ready-to-cook range developed specifically to meet the requirements of commercial hotel kitchens.

Rather than pursuing a conventional retail distribution strategy, the company chose to focus on institutional clients. Its products now reach over 50 premium hospitality establishments in Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi and Mumbai.

The customer base includes properties managed by some of the biggest names in the hotel industry, including the Taj Group, JW Marriott, Hilton and Four Seasons.

Mighty Millets has built its business without relying on external investors or institutional funding since its launch. By the end of 2024, the company was generating monthly sales of around Rs 6 lakh. This followed annual revenue of nearly Rs 50 lakh in FY23, with the founders setting their sights on crossing the Rs 1 crore mark in FY25.

The company's journey also highlights how complementary skill sets can shape a successful entrepreneurial venture. Sahil brought experience in corporate finance and business operations, while Meena contributed her understanding of food and nutrition.

Their combined strengths helped the business establish a distinct position in the premium food market, demonstrating the growing commercial potential of traditional grains.

ALSO READ: This US Startup Claims Its 'AI-Generated Viruses' Have Been Used On A Human Patient

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.