Tata Technologies is betting on a growing pipeline of full-vehicle engineering programs to sustain high double-digit growth through financial year 2030, with Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Warren Harris citing a stronger order book and larger deal wins as key drivers of the company's long-term outlook.

Speaking to NDTV Profit, Harris said Tata Technologies has seen an "exponential increase" in both the number and size of large deals over the past year. The company has secured three full-vehicle program wins this year, including one from a Chinese automaker and a recently announced $138 million contract with a European luxury original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The growing order book gives the company confidence that it can maintain high double-digit growth not only in the current financial year but also over the next several years, Harris said. The company has previously outlined ambitions to significantly scale its business by FY30.

To support the expected growth, Tata Technologies has spent the last 18 to 24 months investing in delivery capacity, leadership and artificial intelligence capabilities. Harris said these investments are aimed at improving productivity and helping the company deliver engineering programmes at scale while leveraging knowledge assets built over three decades.

The company also sees its experience in China as a competitive advantage at a time when global automakers are seeking to accelerate vehicle development cycles and reduce costs.

Harris said Tata Technologies has operated in China for more than a decade and has worked with companies such as Nio since their early years. The company was involved in developing the ES8, Nio's flagship vehicle, helping it launch in both China and Europe.

That experience has enabled Tata Technologies to understand what Harris described as "China speed and China cost", capabilities that it is now using to win work from automakers in Europe and North America.

The executive pointed to Tata Technologies' work with Vietnamese electric vehicle maker VinFast as an example. The company delivered the VF6 and VF7 vehicle programmes in about 26 months, a track record that Harris said is helping build credibility with traditional automotive manufacturers.

According to Harris, Tata Technologies' key differentiator is its ability to combine the speed and cost efficiencies demonstrated by Chinese automakers with the quality, safety and regulatory standards expected by European, Japanese and North American OEMs.

As global carmakers increasingly look to outsource larger and more complex vehicle development programmes, Tata Technologies believes its growing full-vehicle order book positions it to capture a larger share of engineering and product development spending in the automotive industry.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices, Watch Business News Live and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.