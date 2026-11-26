December 2026 will include several important national and international observances, highlighting themes such as human rights, environmental conservation, healthcare, social justice, education and national pride.

The final month of the year will also witness significant occasions, including Indian Navy Day, Vijay Diwas, National Mathematics Day, Kisan Diwas and Christmas. These observances make December an important month for historical remembrance, public awareness and international cooperation. While several dates are recognised globally, others hold particular significance in India's cultural, social and historical calendar.

Important National And International Events

December 2 : World Aids Day

: World Aids Day December 2 : National Pollution Control Day in India honours the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy and highlights industrial safety and environmental protection. The date also marks the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery.

: National Pollution Control Day in India honours the victims of the 1984 Bhopal Gas Tragedy and highlights industrial safety and environmental protection. The date also marks the International Day for the Abolition of Slavery. December 3 : International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

: International Day of Persons with Disabilities. December 4 : Indian Navy Day commemorates Operation Trident, launched by the Indian Navy during the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

: Indian Navy Day commemorates Operation Trident, launched by the Indian Navy during the 1971 India-Pakistan War. December 5 : World Soil Day and International Volunteer Day.

: World Soil Day and International Volunteer Day. December 6 : Mahaparinirvan Diwas marks the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar.

: Mahaparinirvan Diwas marks the death anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. December 7 : Armed Forces Flag Day honours India's military personnel and supports the welfare of serving and retired armed forces members. The date also marks International Civil Aviation Day.

: Armed Forces Flag Day honours India's military personnel and supports the welfare of serving and retired armed forces members. The date also marks International Civil Aviation Day. December 9 : International Anti-Corruption Day.

: International Anti-Corruption Day. December 10 : Human Rights Day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948.

: Human Rights Day commemorates the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. December 11 : International Mountain Day.

: International Mountain Day. December 12 : Universal Health Coverage Day.

: Universal Health Coverage Day. December 14 : National Energy Conservation Day in India.

: National Energy Conservation Day in India. December 16 : Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war and the surrender of Pakistani forces in Dhaka.

: Vijay Diwas commemorates India's victory in the 1971 war and the surrender of Pakistani forces in Dhaka. December 18 : Minorities Rights Day in India and International Migrants Day worldwide.

: Minorities Rights Day in India and International Migrants Day worldwide. December 19 : Goa Liberation Day marks Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961.

: Goa Liberation Day marks Goa's liberation from Portuguese rule in 1961. December 21 : World Meditation Day and World Basketball Day.

: World Meditation Day and World Basketball Day. December 22 : National Mathematics Day marks the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who was born in 1887.

: National Mathematics Day marks the birth anniversary of Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujan, who was born in 1887. December 23 : Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day, marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh.

: Kisan Diwas, or National Farmers' Day, marks the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. December 24 : National Consumer Day commemorates the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986.

: National Consumer Day commemorates the enactment of the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. December 25 : Christmas, Good Governance Day

: Christmas, Good Governance Day December 26 : Veer Bal Diwas commemorates the sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh.

: Veer Bal Diwas commemorates the sacrifice of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, the younger sons of Guru Gobind Singh. December 27 : International Day of Epidemic Preparedness.

: International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. December 31: New Year's Eve.

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