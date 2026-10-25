Ramayana 'Mangal Rang' Song Out: Janaki-Ram’s Divine Journey Comes Alive Through 10 Voices Across 5 Languages

The makers of Ramayana have released Mangal Rang, a song celebrating the bond between Lord Rama and Maa Sita, featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Composed by A. R. Rahman, the track is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam, with Dr Kumar Vishwas penning the Hindi lyrics.

The Hindi version features Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal, while Abhay Jodhpurkar and Saindavi have lent their voices to the Tamil version. The Telugu rendition has been sung by Raghav Kaushik and Vaishali Samant, while Armaan Malik and Bela Shende feature on the Kannada version. Naresh Iyer and Amrita Rajan have provided vocals for the Malayalam version.

The video features scenes from the couple's wedding, palace life and their journey into Vanvas, alongside sweeping landscapes and glimpses of Rama wielding his bow, arrow and sword.

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The third song from Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, titled Mangal Rang, was released on Sunday, October 25, 2026, at 9 am across social media platforms. The 2-minute-and-25-second track is available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

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Mangal Rang features Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita, taking viewers through key moments from their journey together. The visuals begin with Sita's swayamvar, where Rama is seen lifting and stringing Lord Shiva's divine bow.

The sequence then moves to the wedding celebrations, offering glimpses of the grandeur surrounding the union of Rama and Sita. The video later shifts to their vanvaas, showing the couple as they set up and decorate their cottage in the forest.

The visuals further feature grand palaces and different settings associated with Rama and Sita's journey. Rama is also seen carrying a bow, arrows and sword in several sequences, adding to the scale of the epic world depicted in the song.

T-Series Shares Mangal Rang

T-Series shared the Hindi version of the song on social media with the caption, “Rang Hai Rang Hai Mangal Rang hai, Prem Ke Rangon Ka Sangam! Presenting the Song 'Mangal Rang (Hindi)' from 'Namit Malhotra's Ramayana'.”

Ramayana Cast And Release Details

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Ravie Dubey as Lakshman and Sunny Deol as Hanuman. The cast also includes Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Queen Kaikeyi, Kunal Kapoor as Indra Dev, Rakul Preet Singh as Shurpanakha and Faisal Malik as Kumbhkaran.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the two-part epic is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Part 1 is scheduled for a worldwide release on November 5, 2026, followed by Part 2.

The film will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, with a worldwide IMAX release. Sony Pictures will distribute the film outside India, while Dharma Productions will handle distribution in the Hindi-speaking market. T-Series will release the film's music.

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