'He Knew Me So Well’: Anil Kapoor Gets Emotional As Gagan Reminds Him Of Satish Kaushik On India Ke Top 1%

Anil Kapoor became emotional after meeting a contestant named Gagan on India Ke Top 1% – The Anil Kapoor Show. Gagan bears a striking resemblance to late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik and revealed that several people had told him the same. He also recalled meeting Kaushik during a shoot for the television show Sumit Sambhal Lega in Delhi.

The encounter led Anil to open up about his close friendship with Kaushik and the memories they shared. “My bond with him, I cannot explain. Even if this shoot were 70 minutes long, it would not be enough to tell his stories. He was a very very dear friend of mine but apart from that his talent and fun was lajawab (excellent),” he said.

Anil also remembered affectionately calling Kaushik “Danny DeVito”. The reference came from their shared love for the 1988 film Twins. The two had often spoken about playing twin brothers on screen but never got the chance to bring that idea to life.

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Anil Kapoor Recalls Their Special Bond

Talking about the understanding he shared with Kaushik, Anil said, “Agar mera koi judwa bhai ban sakta hai, to wo sirf Satish tha, kyunki usko mere baare mein har cheez pata thi: mera gussa, meri khushi, har cheez. He knew me so well (If I had had a twin brother, it would have been Satish. He knew everything about me, my anger, my happiness and everything).”

Anil also recalled the words Kaushik would often tell him about his talent: “Tera talent lajawab hai.”

The emotional moment took a lighter turn when Anil and Gagan recreated Kaushik's popular line from Mr India: “Mera naam hai Calendra, main chala kitchen ke andar!” Kaushik played Calendar, the memorable cook, in the 1987 film starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi.

Impressed by Gagan, Anil told him, “Aapne mera dil jeet liya hai.” He then jokingly appealed for a film inspired by Twins, suggesting that he and Gagan could play brothers.

Satish Kaushik's Film Career

Satish Kaushik worked in Hindi cinema for more than four decades and was known for memorable performances in films such as Ram Lakhan, Saajan Chale Sasural and Deewana Mastana.

He also established himself as a filmmaker and directed movies including Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain and Tere Naam. Kaushik died on March 9, 2023, at the age of 66.

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