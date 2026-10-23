'Zero Education, Zero Productivity': Bombay Shaving Company Founder Shantanu Deshpande Slams Roadside Parking

Shantanu Deshpande, founder of Bombay Shaving Company, has taken aim at a familiar sight on Indian roads in a video that has gone viral online. The video sees Deshpande criticise people who park large cars on roads for no real reason, often just to stop for a cup of tea.

In the video, Deshpande expresses frustration with people who arrive in big SUVs, and leave them parked in a way that blocks the road. He describes them as a “bunch of morons” who bring huge cars just to have tea, causing inconvenience to everyone else.

According to Deshpande, this behaviour is less about necessity and more about showing off. He suggests that such people use their vehicles to display their political influence, real estate wealth or local power, often parking eight to ten cars right at an entrance.

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‘Zero Productivity'

Deshpande does not hold back in his criticism. He says those who behave this way show “zero education” and “zero productivity,” and that breaking rules is simply a way for them to show off their power.

The entrepreneur also argues that the energy behind this behaviour could be put to much better use. In the video, he says that if such people channelled their energy and potential into areas like athletics or national security, it could benefit the country greatly.

‘Demographic Dividend on Full Display'

Deshpande ends the video with a sarcastic remark, calling the scene of SUVs crowding an entrance “the demographic dividend of India on full display.” The phrase “demographic dividend” usually refers to the economic benefit a country can gain from having a large young working population, which is why viewers agree with is comments.

The video touches on a common complaint in many Indian cities, where cars parked carelessly on roads or outside buildings often lead to traffic jams and inconvenience for others.

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