New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Inauguration, Train Timings, Amenities And Other Details

India's newest sleeper Vande Bharat is set to roll out between New Delhi and Varanasi this week. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will together flag off the service on October 31, railway officials said on Wednesday. Two MEMU services, one linking Varanasi with Prayagraj Rambagh and the other Varanasi City with Raja Talab, will start the same day.

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Opening Day Plan

A single rake will cover the ceremonial first run. It will depart Varanasi at 4:30 p.m. and is scheduled to reach the national capital at 1:30 a.m.

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Train Schedule

Once commercial services begin, the Railway Board's approved timetable has Train 27421 leaving Varanasi at 8:50 pm and arriving in New Delhi at 5:55 a.m. In the opposite direction, Train 27422 departs the capital at 9:40 p.m. and pulls into Varanasi at 6:45 a.m.

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The service will operate six days a week. Apart from the two end points, halts are planned at Prayagraj, Kanpur Central and Chipyana Buzurg.

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New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Pace

The rake can touch 160 kmph. In practice, it will be held to 130 kmph, since a 2024 order from the Railway Ministry caps the speed of all express and mail trains at that level, officials explained.

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Seating And Berths

All 16 coaches are air-conditioned, and together they can accommodate 823 passengers. The composition is one First AC coach, four AC 2-Tier coaches and 11 AC 3-Tier coaches.

New Delhi-Varanasi Vande Bharat Sleeper: Onboard Comforts

Officials described the train as a Make in India product with a high share of indigenous components. Passengers will get:

A reading lamp at every berth

Three-pin sockets and USB Type-A and Type-C charging points

Direct and indirect LED lighting

Wide panoramic windows

Generous space for luggage

A hot-water shower in the First AC coach

Onboard Wi-Fi

Emergency talk-back units

Separate berths for staff travelling with the train, to keep service standards up on long runs.

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Built-In Safety

The Kavach collision-avoidance system is installed. Every coach has fire detection and alarm equipment, and fire-barrier doors sit at the end walls. CCTV cameras, emergency alarms and evacuation provisions complete the package.

What Tickets May Cost

The commercial circular on fares is yet to be issued. An official said charges are likely to be a little above those of other trains on the route, reflecting the amenities provided.

The Kamakhya-Howrah route got the country's first Vande Bharat sleeper pair, flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January.

Fares there are 72% higher than on the Saraighat Express in AC 3, 58% higher in AC 2 and 16% higher in AC 1.

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