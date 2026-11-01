Corporate Actions This Week: Infosys, Asian Paints, Coal India, Mazagon Dock, Varun Beverages & More In Focus | Full List

Several listed companies, including Infosys, Asian Paints, Coal India, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, Colgate-Palmolive India and Sanofi India, are set for corporate actions in the coming week, with ex-dates between November 2 and November 6, 2026, according to BSE calendar.

These corporate actions include interim dividend payouts, bonus issues, rights issues, stock splits and income distributions by REITs and InvITs.

Dividend

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Monday, November 2

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Colgate-Palmolive India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 24 per share.

Pitti Engineering will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Route Mobile will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Tanla Platforms will trade ex-dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Tuesday, November 3

Gravita India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 7.7 per share.

Infosys will trade ex-dividend of Rs 26 per share.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.

R R Kabel will trade ex-dividend of Rs 6.5 per share.

Sasken Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Rs 12 per share.

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Stocks trading ex-dividend on Wednesday, November 4

Asian Paints will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5.75 per share.

Coal India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 10.25 per share.

Godrej Consumer Products will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Praruh Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Re 1 per share.

Privi Speciality Chemicals will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Silver Touch Technologies will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.1 paise per share.

Symphony will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Vaibhav Global will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.5 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Thursday, November 5

Birlasoft will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3 per share.

Engineers India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.5 per share .

Indian Toners & Developers will trade ex-dividend of Rs 1.2 per share.

Navin Fluorine International will trade ex-dividend of Rs 8 per share.

Sanofi India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 75 per share.

Share India Securities will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.4 paise per share.

Sun TV Network will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3.75 per share.

Varun Beverages will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.5 per share.

Stocks trading ex-dividend on Friday, November 6

CARE Ratings will trade ex-dividend of Rs 10 per share.

Crizac will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4 per share.

Gabriel India will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2.15 per share.

Kaveri Seed Company will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Laurus Labs will trade ex-dividend of Re 1 per share.

Manba will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.25 paise per share.

Powergrid will trade ex-dividend.

Info Edge (India) will trade ex-dividend of Rs 3 per share.

QGO Finance will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.15 per share.

Quess Corp will trade ex-dividend of Rs 5 per share.

Ramkrishna Forgings will trade ex-dividend of Rs 2 per share.

Shreeji Translogistics will trade ex-dividend of Rs 0.5 paise per share.

Sundram Fasteners will trade ex-dividend of Rs 4.05 paise per share

Bonus Issue

A bonus issue is a corporate action in which a company distributes additional shares to existing shareholders in proportion to their holdings. Concord Biotech has fixed Wednesday, November 4, as the ex-date for its bonus issue in the ratio of 1:1.

Right Issue Of Equity Shares

A rights issue is a corporate action through which a company raises capital by offering existing shareholders the right to purchase additional shares, usually in proportion to their existing holdings.

Crescentis Capital's ex-date for its rights issue of equity shares is Wednesday, November 4.

Suvidhaa Infoserve's ex-date for its rights issue of equity shares is Wednesday, November 4.

Stock Split

A stock split is a corporate action in which a company increases the number of outstanding shares by dividing existing shares into smaller denominations, reducing the face value per share.

Gujarat Natural Resources has fixed Thursday, November 5, as the ex-date for a stock split from a face value of Rs 10 to Re 1.

Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works has fixed Friday, November 6, as the ex-date for a stock split from a face value of Rs 5 to Re 1.

Income Distribution By REITs And InvITs

REITs and InvITs distribute income generated from their underlying real estate and infrastructure assets to unitholders.

IRB InvIT Fund has fixed Tuesday, November 3, as the ex-date for income distribution.

Anzen India Energy Yield Plus Trust has fixed Wednesday, November 4, as the ex-date for income distribution.

Bagmane Prime Office REIT has fixed Thursday, November 5, as the ex-date for income distribution.

Indus Infra Trust has fixed Friday, November 6, as the ex-date for income distribution.

Knowledge Realty Trust has fixed Friday, November 6, as the ex-date for income distribution.

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