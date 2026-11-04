Iran's Embassy In India Mocks Trump With 'Hazardous Waste' Meme After US Midterm Setback

Diplomatic accounts rarely do memes, however, Iran's embassy in India just did. As early results from the US midterm elections showed Democrats pulling ahead on Wednesday, the embassy's official X account posted a short meme video with a one-line caption: “The U.S. midterm elections.” In it, a figure resembling President Donald Trump is lifted up by men in suits and dropped into a dumpster marked “Hazardous Waste.” The post has crossed 1.2 million views.

According to Associated Press data as of 4:13 pm IST, Democrats had won 228 seats in the House of Representatives against the Republicans' 139, crossing the 218 needed for a majority. In the Senate, Democrats had 54 seats, including two independents who caucus with them, to the Republicans' 44. Democrats also led the governor races 28 to 20.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Counting is still on in several races, and the numbers may change.

ALSO READ | Vivek Ramaswamy, Ro Khanna, Pramila Jayapal: How Did Indian-Origin Candidates Do In US Midterm Elections

Memes Take Over

The embassy's post landed in a timeline already full of jokes. As the map turned blue, users on X and Instagram rushed to mark the moment.

Some went for the obvious visual: giant waves crashing through the ocean, captioned as a “blue tsunami” sweeping America. Others leaned on slapstick, with clips of Democrats cast as a heavy wooden mallet coming down on a MAGA-labelled target. A few singled out Texas, where results showed Democrats ahead.

ALSO READ | Republican Bo French, Who Made Racists Comments Against Indians, Loses Texas Election

The World Is Watching, Too

Not all the jokes came from Americans. Many were posted by people far from the US who followed the results as closely as any voter.

One meme shows a man in a suit and red tie, umbrella in one hand and briefcase in the other, stepping across a flooded, muddy path in pouring rain. The caption: “Trying to cross to the US to monitor the midterm election results announcement.”

Another user summed up the mood of many outsiders in a single line: “I stayed up for the US midterm election when it had nothing to do with me.”

A user waking up to the results, described them as “a great, glorious funeral” for MAGA, the movement behind Trump's Republican base.

For many watching from abroad, staying up through the US count has become a ritual of its own, complete with snacks, live maps and a steady stream of memes.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.