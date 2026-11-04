Mira Rajput Reveals Shahid Kapoor Loves Gossiping, Says He Knows Everything But Never Shares It

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput and Ishaan Khatter recently brought their entertaining side to The Great Indian Kapil Show. While their appearance on the show was packed with hilarious moments, Kapil Sharma has now shared an unseen segment from the episode on his YouTube channel.

From Mira revealing which of Shahid's films she disliked to teasing him about his love for gossip, the video offered several interesting insights into their time on the comedy show.

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During one of the conversations, Mira revealed that her father had given her some advice before she appeared on Kapil's show. Recalling their conversation, she said, “I told my dad that I am going on Kapil ji's show, so he said, ‘Laugh wholeheartedly, they should feel that you have understood the joke.' He said, ‘Laugh like Archana ji, it should feel that you are laughing.'”

Archana Puran Singh found the anecdote adorable and she said, “So cute.” Ishaan Khatter, however, had a cheeky response. He quipped, “You shouldn't have said this at the start. Now, you'll be caught if you laugh non-stop.”

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Mira Rajput Reveals Which Shahid Kapoor Film She Dislikes

In another segment, Kapil asked Shahid to name one of his films that neither Mira nor Ishaan liked. With the two wearing headphones, Shahid immediately whispered, “Shaandaar (2015).” When Kapil asked Mira the same question, she took a long pause before eventually naming the film.

Shahid then revealed that Mira wants him to take up films like Cocktail. Explaining why she likes seeing him in such roles, Mira said, “Yes, he's so romantic and so happy in it.”

Shahid further explained her preference, saying, “She says, ‘Sometimes it shows which movie you're working on.'” Kapil Sharma joked that if wives had their way, they would want their husbands to work only in Sooraj Barjatya films. Shahid agreed with Kapil's remark.

Mira Says Shahid Kapoor Loves Gossiping

Mira also admitted that she often feels left out when Shahid and Ishaan get into discussions about serious cinema. “When these two start discussing serious cinema, I take a silent break,” she said.

Shahid interrupted her to recall how she once fell asleep during one such conversation. He said, “She fell asleep on the bed during our conversation saying, ‘I can't tolerate anymore.'”

Mira explained that she waits for their discussions to end before joining them again. Shahid then teased her about the kind of conversations she enjoys, asking, “What kind of conversations do you like? ‘What's happening in the film industry? What's the latest gossip?'”

When Archana asked who among them loved gossiping the most, Shahid asked her to make a wild guess. Mira quickly responded, “He knows everything but he never says anything.” Mimicking Shahid's gestures, she added, “I don't indulge in gossip.”

Ishaan then pointed out that he often becomes the victim of their gossip sessions. Mira quipped, “It's your gossip that we get to know.”

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The Homebound actor also admitted that he feels quiet and tense when he is around his sister-in-law. He told Kapil, “Now that you've called me here with her, I go quiet. When I come alone, I feel free. So, call me with someone I can balance things out with.”

Kapil was quick to pull his leg and asked, “Whom do you want to come with? We'll also get an idea.”

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