Nykaa Q2 Results: Net Profit Grows Threefold To Rs 101 Crore, Margin Expands

Nykaa-parent Fsn E-Commerce Ventures Ltd has reported a strong set of second quarter results in fiscal 2027, with net profit rising threefold to Rs 101 crore, as apposed to Rs 34 crore in teh same period the previous year.
Revenue has risen 28.1% to Rs 3,006 crore versus Rs 2,346 crore the previous year.
EBITDA has increased by 65.6% to Rs 263 crore compared to Rs 159 crore in Q2FY26, and EBITDA margin expanded to 8.7% in this quarter.
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Nykaa Q2 Results - Cons, YoY
- Net profit at Rs 101 crore vs Rs 34 crore YoY
- Revenue up 28.1% at Rs 3,006 crore vs Rs 2,346 crore YoY
- EBITDA up 65.6% at Rs 263 crore vs Rs 159 crore YoY
- EBITDA margin at 8.7% vs 6.8% YoY
Corporate Update
- To buy 82% stake in Simply Nam Beauty for Rs 33 crore
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