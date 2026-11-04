US-Iran War Fears: Israel Braces For Escalation; Hospitals Move Patients To Underground Shelters | Viral Videos

Videos circulating on social media on Wednesday purport to show Israeli hospitals converting underground car parks into emergency treatment areas, as fears grow that the fragile US-Iran ceasefire could collapse and war could resume.

Two widely shared posts on X, from Ryan Rozbiani and the open-source intelligence account BeamTracker, claimed that parking lots at major hospitals across Israel were being turned into medical facilities.

Rozbiani's post said footage reportedly showed a hospital converting a garage four levels below ground, with electrical systems and equipment being installed rapidly.

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Rozbiani also said mayors and local officials in Israeli settlements had issued instructions to reopen bomb shelters amid tensions over a possible renewed war with Iran.

That claim is partly consistent with other reporting. The Jerusalem Times reported on Tuesday that several municipalities in northern Israel had opened public bomb shelters as authorities prepared for a possible escalation involving Iran and Hezbollah.

Karmiel, Kiryat Shmona and Safed were named. Karmiel officials said there was no change in the current situation and urged residents to keep to their routines. The report noted that municipalities sometimes open shelters on their own initiative as a precaution.

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The war began when the US and Israel started striking Iran on February 28, and it has since shaken the global economy and pushed up energy and food prices.

Pakistan mediated a ceasefire between Washington and Tehran in April, but it did not produce a lasting peace deal or reopen the Strait of Hormuz. Israel and Iran traded fire again for the first time since the truce, raising fears of a return to full-scale war.

Moving hospital operations underground is an established wartime practice in Israel. On June 8, after Iran renewed its ballistic missile attacks, the Health Ministry told hospitals to relocate to their shelters and prepare for emergency status, in line with Home Front Command instructions.

The latest posts come as Tehran and Washington remain at an impasse over a lasting settlement.

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