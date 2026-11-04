Are Users Moving Away From Google? ChatGPT Search Volume Tells A Story

Google's dominance in online search is facing a growing challenge from artificial intelligence, with ChatGPT emerging as an increasingly popular destination for users looking for information online.

ChatGPT's search-like query volume has reached roughly one-fifth of Google's, Adam Fry, ChatGPT's consumer product lead, told Alex Kantrowitz of the Big Technology newsletter, according to a Business Insider report.

The milestone highlights the growing adoption of AI-powered search and raises questions about whether users are gradually moving away from conventional search engines in favour of conversational AI tools.

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For OpenAI, the numbers signal an opportunity to expand ChatGPT's role beyond answering questions, writing content and generating images. For Google, which has dominated the search market for nearly two decades, the development adds to competitive pressure from a rapidly evolving AI landscape.

The shift also comes against the backdrop of growing consumer interest in using AI to find information. A Pew Research Center report published in June 2026 found that searching for information was the most common use of AI chatbots, with 42% of American adults surveyed saying they had used the technology for this purpose.

The survey also found that 44% of American adults had used ChatGPT, making it the most widely used AI chatbot among those surveyed. Google's Gemini followed, with 24%.

ChatGPT's user base has reportedly reached 1.2 billion weekly users, although the proportion using the platform specifically for information searches remains unclear.

Google continues to command a massive search business, handling around five trillion searches annually, according to the company. However, its search experience has increasingly drawn criticism from users who complain about cluttered results, search-engine-optimised content and difficulty finding relevant information.

As Business Insider noted, users increasingly began adding the word 'Reddit' to their Google searches to find more authentic, experience-based answers rather than relying on conventional search results.

This trend reflected growing frustration with the quality and relevance of information appearing on search pages, creating an opening for alternative platforms.

ChatGPT offered a different experience by allowing users to ask questions in natural language and receive consolidated responses without navigating multiple links. While AI-generated answers are not always accurate and can sometimes produce misleading information, the convenience has attracted a substantial user base.

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Google, meanwhile, has maintained that the growth of AI chatbots does not necessarily come at the expense of traditional search.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai had previously told Bloomberg that Google had continued to see growth in search queries even as chatbots gained users. He compared the situation with YouTube's growth following TikTok's entry into the market, arguing that increased competition does not automatically mean a zero-sum outcome.

Google had declared a 'code red' internally in 2022 following the launch of ChatGPT, according to earlier media reports.

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