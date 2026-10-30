Google Erases A Record $500 Billion As AI Eats Into Sales

"Search still generates the bulk of Alphabet's cash, and two straight quarters of negative free cash flow show the pure AI math isn't working right now," said Anders Bylund, contributing tech analyst at the Motley Fool. Alphabet said in July that capital expenditures will reach as much as $205 billion this year, more than double what it spent last year. AI requires massive amounts of computing power, and Google is racing to build data centers so it can meet demand for AI from consumers, businesses and its own employees. Alphabet's equity investments also weighed on the company's bottom line. Those stakes posted an $8.7 billion loss, in large part due to Alphabet's SpaceX position. That's a sharp reversal from the gains it saw a year earlier and the windfall in the second quarter that was mainly driven by SpaceX and an investment in a private company that Bloomberg later identified as Anthropic PBC. Its third-quarter net income was $2.12 a share, falling far below Wall Street's estimate of $2.99. One bright spot in the report was Google Cloud, which is seen as a key gauge of demand for the company's AI products and hosting services. The division reported sales of $30.7 billion and profit of $11.1 billion, surpassing analyst estimates of $29.1 billion in revenue and $9.8 billion in profit. Among the unit's biggest customers are startups such as Anthropic that compete with Google in the AI race. "Cloud is booming, but many of its best customers are building assistants that are already beating Google with consumers," Monteiro wrote. "Right now, Alphabet earns more selling AI to its rivals than using it itself, and that gap should keep growing over the next few quarters unless its models change drastically, and quickly." Over the past few years, Google has been working to reinvent its search engine for the AI age, trying to keep consumers in the habit of relying on its answers even as chatbots from OpenAI and Anthropic become more popular. The company now delivers AI-generated answers in response to many searches, a shift that has had major implications for businesses that have traditionally relied on the search giant for traffic and advertising revenue. Google has worked particularly hard on building an edge by generating more personalized responses to questions, leveraging years of information about its users. In recent months, though, the company has fallen behind Anthropic and OpenAI in developing AI coding tools. Google recently released Gemini 4, which it says excels in areas such as coding and cybersecurity, though some employees fear the company has yet to fully catch up. Hours before its earnings call, Google announced yet another new AI model known as Carbon, a potential answer to the critics who've called for the company to speed up the pace of AI development. "We have more models coming soon," Pichai told analysts on the call, "including more efficient versions to help developers optimize for speed and cost and to deploy across our billions of users."