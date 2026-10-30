Google Erases A Record $500 Billion As AI Eats Into Sales

Alphabet Inc.'s shares fell more than 13%, erasing more than $500 billion in its biggest-ever market plunge, after the company reported disappointing search and advertising sales that reinforced investor concerns about AI's threat to its core business.
The Google parent reported sales, excluding partner payouts, of $111.2 billion for the third quarter, falling short of analysts' projections. Ad sales from search and other channels - a business line that accounts for roughly half of overall revenue and is critical to financing the massive AI investments - also missed forecasts, growing at the slowest pace in five quarters.
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|The results and share reaction "show us the margin for error when a hyperscaler spending hundreds of billions on the AI infrastructure buildout" posts disappointing results in its core business, JPMorgan analysts including Doug Anmuth said in a note.
The shares declined 13% to $281.37, wiping $511 billion from Alphabet's market value as of 9:35 a.m. in New York. The company's performance stood in particularly stark contrast to rival Microsoft Corp., which reported growth in its cloud business that surpassed Wall Street's expectations while keeping its spending in check.
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Chief Business Officer Philipp Schindler said in an earnings call with investors late Wednesday that the growing popularity of AI Mode, a new tab in Google Search, took a toll on the company's results. AI queries have "lower monetization," Schindler said, though he noted that the company was optimistic and has plans to bring more ads to that part of the search engine.
For years, Google executives have argued that AI chatbots and features won't cut significantly into its search business. But investors have worried about the impact on the company's cash cow as consumers turn to rival to ChatGPT, Claude and Google's own AI features.
The pressure is mounting on Alphabet Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai to justify the more than $1 trillion that Google is facing in future payments on resources such as data centers, computing and energy to power his AI ambitions. "This quarter feels like a moment of truth for Alphabet: Either Pichai and his team fix the way the company monetizes AI, or the giant risks losing its leadership in several of its core businesses in the near future," said Thomas Monteiro, senior analyst at Investing.com.
"Until Google shows it can charge for AI the way it once charged for search ads," he said, every capital spending forecast it issues is going to "read less like ambition and more like a bill."
Google's sprint to build AI infrastructure for both itself and customers has sent the firm's capital expenditures soaring to record levels. The firm is working to overhaul popular products such as the search engine, YouTube and Gmail with AI. But those efforts have yet to yield the kind of revenue the investors want to see to justify all the spending.
Google's overall services revenue totaled $96.3 billion in the third quarter, below estimates for $98.4 billion. YouTube advertising sales of $11.2 billion also fell below projections.
In the meantime, Google's AI bets are getting even more expensive. By the end of the third quarter, Google's future commitments to buy resources such as computing power and energy totaled $924 billion. Upcoming obligations such as data-center leases that haven't yet commenced hit $152 billion, bringing the company's total future obligations to well over $1 trillion.
For the second quarter in a row, the company posted negative free cash flow, something it had, up until now, never seen since going public.
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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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