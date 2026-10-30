Glacial Lake Outburst In Bhutan, Assam And West Bengal On High Alert For Flash Floods

A glacial lake outburst in Bhutan on Friday has triggered flood alerts in Assam and West Bengal, with authorities monitoring rivers and urging vulnerable communities to move to safer locations. The outburst at Sintaphu Lake in Bhutan's Mochu sub-basin reportedly released approximately 7.4 million cubic metres of water. No casualties have been reported so far, while at least two Bailey bridges have reportedly collapsed in Bhutan.

Floodwaters have reached the PHPA-II dam, according to information circulated in the alert. The reservoir is reportedly completely empty, with all sluice gates opened.

According to local reports, the flood crossed Taktsemakhang at 8.27 pm on October 29. A subsequent update said floodwaters had crossed Srigang in Kabesa Gewog, approximately eight kilometres from Punakha Dzong.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Bhutan's National Centre for Hydrology and Meteorology is monitoring water levels at Tashithang and Yebesa stations. Sirens have been activated along the Mochu River and downstream of Punatsangchhu to warn communities.

India Issues Advisory

India issued a special flood advisory warning that the reported flash flood in the upper reaches of the Punatsangchhu River could cause a sudden rise in water levels in West Bengal's Alipurduar district and Assam's Dhubri district.

The advisory estimated that floodwaters could reach the India-Bhutan border within six to eight hours. Authorities in both districts were asked to monitor conditions and take precautionary measures.

West Bengal directed downstream areas along the Sankosh River to remain on high alert, with Alipurduar and Cooch Behar identified as potentially affected districts.

National Disaster Response Force and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed in Tufanganj and Boxirhat in Cooch Behar, along the Sankosh near the Assam border. Alerts have also been issued across parts of North Bengal, including the Darjeeling hills and Jalpaiguri.

West Bengal Forest Minister and Kumargram MLA Manoj Kumar Oraon appealed to residents living beside the Sankosh in Alipurduar to evacuate as a precaution. In a Facebook video message, Oraon warned that a surge could reach Kumargram within one to one-and-a-half hours. He urged residents to move to safer places and cooperate with the administration.

Central Water Commission monitoring sites at Barobisha, Sankosh LRP, Golakganj and Baladoba have been instructed to track river conditions, take precautions and immediately report significant changes.

The Sankosh flows from Bhutan into India, supporting communities in northern West Bengal and adjoining Assam. Authorities continue to assess the movement of floodwaters. Official confirmation of downstream impacts in West Bengal and updated river-level readings were still awaited.

ALSO READ | Cyclone Arnab Wreaks Havoc In Odisha, Over 55,000 Evacuated Across Nine Districts

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.