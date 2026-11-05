Stocks To Watch Today: Premier Energies, Axis Bank, M&M, Titan, Adani Power, ONGC & More

Shares of M&M, Titan, ONGC, Britannia Industries will be in focus on Thursday. In addition, Premier Energies and Axis Bank will also be on investors' radars.

Here are the notable corporate announcements that came after Wednesday's market hours:

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Earnings

ISGEC Heavy

Revenue grew 11.3% YoY to Rs. 1,850 Cr vs Rs. 1,662 Cr.

EBITDA grew 38.1% to Rs. 147 Cr vs Rs. 107 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 8% from 6.4%.

Net profit stood at Rs. 56.4 Cr vs Rs. 0.2 Cr.

Jain Irrigation

Revenue grew 10% YoY to Rs. 1,577 Cr vs Rs. 1,432 Cr.

EBITDA grew 4.2% to Rs. 208 Cr vs Rs. 199 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 13.2% vs 13.9%.

Net profit grew 10.5% to Rs. 16.9 Cr vs Rs. 15.3 Cr.

Lenskart

Revenue grew 35.7% YoY to Rs. 2,845 Cr vs Rs. 2,096 Cr.

EBITDA grew 50% to Rs. 621.8 Cr vs Rs. 414.6 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 21.9% from 19.8%.

Net profit stood at Rs. 227 Cr vs Rs. 102 Cr.

Navneet Education

Revenue declined 58.9% YoY to Rs. 324 Cr vs Rs. 788 Cr.

EBITDA declined 94.4% to Rs. 11 Cr vs Rs. 198 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 3.4% vs 25.1%.

Net loss stood at Rs. 4 Cr vs profit of Rs. 141 Cr.

Pricol

Revenue grew 34.7% YoY to Rs. 1,356 Cr vs Rs. 1,007 Cr.

EBITDA grew 29.7% to Rs. 153 Cr vs Rs. 118 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 11.3% vs 11.7%.

Net profit grew 32.8% to Rs. 85 Cr vs Rs. 64 Cr.

Jash Engineering

Revenue grew 21.5% YoY to Rs. 192 Cr vs Rs. 158 Cr.

EBITDA grew 16.7% to Rs. 23.8 Cr vs Rs. 20.4 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 12.4% vs 12.9%.

Net profit grew 29.5% to Rs. 14.5 Cr vs Rs. 11.2 Cr.

Nykaa

Revenue grew 28.1% YoY to Rs. 3,006 Cr vs Rs. 2,346 Cr.

EBITDA grew 65.6% to Rs. 263 Cr vs Rs. 159 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 8.7% from 6.8%.

Net profit stood at Rs. 101 Cr vs Rs. 34 Cr.

Chemplast Sanmar

Revenue grew 28.1% YoY to Rs. 1,323 Cr vs Rs. 1,033 Cr.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 111 Cr vs Rs. 43 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 8.4% from 4.2%.

Net loss stood at Rs. 5.5 Cr vs loss of Rs. 51 Cr.

Apollo Tyres

Revenue grew 16.6% YoY to Rs. 7,968 Cr vs Rs. 6,831 Cr.

EBITDA declined 16.2% to Rs. 855 Cr vs Rs. 1,021 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 10.7% vs 14.9%.

Net profit grew 13.3% to Rs. 292.2 Cr vs Rs. 258 Cr.

Orkla India

Revenue grew 19.4% YoY to Rs. 776 Cr vs Rs. 650 Cr.

EBITDA grew 17.6% to Rs. 125.2 Cr vs Rs. 106.5 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 16.1% vs 16.4%.

Net profit grew 18.7% to Rs. 91.4 Cr vs Rs. 77 Cr.

IRCON International

Revenue grew 14.9% YoY to Rs. 2,272 Cr vs Rs. 1,977 Cr.

EBITDA grew 68.3% to Rs. 239 Cr vs Rs. 142 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 10.5% from 7.2%.

Net profit declined 25.9% to Rs. 103 Cr vs Rs. 139 Cr.

Dabur

Revenue grew 11.7% YoY to Rs. 3,563 Cr vs Rs. 3,191 Cr, against estimates of Rs. 3,553 Cr.

EBITDA grew 7.7% to Rs. 633 Cr vs Rs. 588 Cr, against estimates of Rs. 640 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 17.8% vs 18.4%, against estimates of 18%.

Net profit grew 11.7% to Rs. 506 Cr vs Rs. 453 Cr, against estimates of Rs. 498 Cr.

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 3.5 per share.

JSW Dulux

Revenue grew 16.2% YoY to Rs. 961.9 Cr vs Rs. 827.6 Cr.

EBITDA grew 0.5% to Rs. 110.9 Cr vs Rs. 110.4 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 11.5% vs 13.3%.

Net profit declined 95.8% to Rs. 71.4 Cr vs Rs. 1,683 Cr.

Q2FY26 included a one-time gain of Rs. 1,874 Cr.

Kirloskar Oil Engines

Revenue grew 17% YoY to Rs. 2,284 Cr vs Rs. 1,951 Cr.

EBITDA declined 11.7% to Rs. 338 Cr vs Rs. 382 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 14.8% vs 19.6%.

Net profit declined 19% to Rs. 131.5 Cr vs Rs. 162.5 Cr.

Swan Corp

Revenue declined 8.1% YoY to Rs. 1,046 Cr vs Rs. 1,138 Cr.

EBITDA loss stood at Rs. 4.5 Cr vs profit of Rs. 5 Cr.

Net profit stood at Rs. 507 Cr vs loss of Rs. 3.8 Cr.

EPL

Revenue grew 29.9% YoY to Rs. 1,567 Cr vs Rs. 1,206 Cr.

EBITDA grew 13.9% to Rs. 287 Cr vs Rs. 252 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 18.3% vs 20.9%.

Net profit grew 5.8% to Rs. 110 Cr vs Rs. 104 Cr.

RITES

Revenue grew 1.5% YoY to Rs. 557 Cr vs Rs. 549 Cr.

EBITDA declined 6% to Rs. 122 Cr vs Rs. 130 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 21.9% vs 23.6%.

Net profit declined 11% to Rs. 97 Cr vs Rs. 109 Cr.

To pay second interim dividend of Rs. 1.9 per share.

Torrent Power

Revenue grew 24.4% YoY to Rs. 9,802 Cr vs Rs. 7,876 Cr.

EBITDA grew 15.5% to Rs. 1,739 Cr vs Rs. 1,506 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 17.7% vs 19.1%.

Net profit grew 13.3% to Rs. 820 Cr vs Rs. 724 Cr.

Aptus Value Housing Finance

Total income grew 4.7% YoY to Rs. 436 Cr vs Rs. 416 Cr.

Net profit declined 0.6% to Rs. 201 Cr vs Rs. 202 Cr.

Interarch Building Products

Revenue grew 2.9% YoY to Rs. 505 Cr vs Rs. 491 Cr.

EBITDA was flat at Rs. 41.2 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 8.2% vs 8.4%.

Net profit declined 3.1% to Rs. 31 Cr vs Rs. 32 Cr.

GMM Pfaudler

Revenue grew 18% YoY to Rs. 1,065 Cr vs Rs. 902 Cr.

EBITDA declined 9.5% to Rs. 110.1 Cr vs Rs. 121.6 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 10.3% vs 13.5%.

Net profit declined 16.3% to Rs. 33.3 Cr vs Rs. 39.8 Cr.

Ashiana Housing

Revenue stood at Rs. 576 Cr vs Rs. 166 Cr.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 59.9 Cr vs Rs. 29.2 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 10.4% vs 17.6%.

Net profit grew 85.5% to Rs. 51 Cr vs Rs. 27.5 Cr.

Chalet Hotels

Revenue declined 31.7% YoY to Rs. 502 Cr vs Rs. 735 Cr.

EBITDA declined 27.1% to Rs. 218 Cr vs Rs. 299 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 43.4% vs 40.7%.

Net profit grew 39.4% to Rs. 216 Cr vs Rs. 155 Cr.

Centum Electronics

Revenue grew 58.6% YoY to Rs. 312 Cr vs Rs. 197 Cr.

EBITDA grew 50% to Rs. 39.6 Cr vs Rs. 26.4 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 12.7% vs 13.4%.

Net profit stood at Rs. 22.9 Cr vs Rs. 4.1 Cr.

JK Lakshmi Cement

Revenue grew 5.5% YoY to Rs. 1,617 Cr vs Rs. 1,532 Cr.

EBITDA declined 26.1% to Rs. 154 Cr vs Rs. 209 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 9.5% vs 13.6%.

Net profit declined 74.6% to Rs. 20.55 Cr vs Rs. 80.9 Cr.

PhysicsWallah

Revenue grew 18.2% YoY to Rs. 1,242 Cr vs Rs. 1,051 Cr.

EBITDA grew 53.1% to Rs. 276 Cr vs Rs. 180.3 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 22.2% from 17.2%.

Net profit stood at Rs. 146 Cr vs Rs. 72 Cr.

SIS

Revenue grew 28.1% YoY to Rs. 4,816 Cr vs Rs. 3,759 Cr.

EBITDA grew 32.5% to Rs. 224 Cr vs Rs. 169 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 4.7% from 4.5%.

Net profit grew 37% to Rs. 111 Cr vs Rs. 81 Cr.

Somany Ceramics

Revenue grew 25.6% YoY to Rs. 860.6 Cr vs Rs. 685.2 Cr.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 133.6 Cr vs Rs. 55.6 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 15.5% from 8.1%.

Net profit stood at Rs. 41.5 Cr vs Rs. 15 Cr.

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 6 per share.

Sanathan Textiles

Revenue stood at Rs. 1,804 Cr vs Rs. 818 Cr.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 154.7 Cr vs Rs. 63.1 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 8.6% vs 7.7%.

Net profit stood at Rs. 61.2 Cr vs Rs. 20.1 Cr.

JM Financial

Total income declined 13.8% QoQ to Rs. 1,056 Cr vs Rs. 1,225 Cr.

Net profit declined 17.8% QoQ to Rs. 240 Cr vs Rs. 292 Cr.

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 1.65 per share.

63 Moons Technologies

Revenue stood at Rs. 153 Cr vs Rs. 20 Cr.

EBITDA loss stood at Rs. 88.2 Cr vs loss of Rs. 87.5 Cr.

Net loss stood at Rs. 40 Cr vs loss of Rs. 44.5 Cr.

Apollo Hospitals

Revenue grew 23% YoY to Rs. 7,615 Cr vs Rs. 6,189 Cr, against estimates of Rs. 7,471 Cr.

EBITDA grew 28.8% to Rs. 1,191 Cr vs Rs. 925 Cr, against estimates of Rs. 1,162 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 15.6% from 14.9%, in line with estimates of 15.6%.

Net profit grew 32.1% to Rs. 630 Cr vs Rs. 477 Cr, against estimates of Rs. 627 Cr.

BSE

Revenue declined 8.5% QoQ to Rs. 1,433 Cr vs Rs. 1,566 Cr.

EBITDA declined 8.2% to Rs. 984 Cr vs Rs. 1,072 Cr. (Source labels this comparison YoY.)

EBITDA margin stood at 68.7% vs 68.5% QoQ.

Net profit declined 7.4% QoQ to Rs. 809 Cr vs Rs. 874 Cr.

Gujarat Pipavav

Revenue grew 13.4% YoY to Rs. 339 Cr vs Rs. 299 Cr.

EBITDA grew 19.3% to Rs. 212 Cr vs Rs. 177.4 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 62.4% from 59.3%.

Net profit declined 5% to Rs. 153 Cr vs Rs. 161 Cr.

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 3 per share.

Premier Energies

Revenue grew 43.3% YoY to Rs. 2,632 Cr vs Rs. 1,837 Cr.

EBITDA grew 31.2% to Rs. 736 Cr vs Rs. 561 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 28% vs 30.5%.

Net profit grew 29.6% to Rs. 458 Cr vs Rs. 353.4 Cr.

SKF India

Revenue grew 28.3% YoY to Rs. 1,043 Cr vs Rs. 813 Cr.

EBITDA declined 6.9% to Rs. 101 Cr vs Rs. 108 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 9.6% vs 13.3%.

Net profit grew 33.8% to Rs. 103 Cr vs Rs. 77 Cr.

Mayur Uniquoters

Revenue grew 17.9% YoY to Rs. 283 Cr vs Rs. 240 Cr.

EBITDA grew 55.2% to Rs. 77.9 Cr vs Rs. 50.2 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 27.5% from 20.9%.

Net profit grew 41.5% to Rs. 58 Cr vs Rs. 41 Cr.

KIMS

Revenue grew 39.9% YoY to Rs. 1,344 Cr vs Rs. 961 Cr.

EBITDA grew 27.9% to Rs. 261 Cr vs Rs. 204 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 19.4% vs 21.2%.

Net profit grew 11.9% to Rs. 75 Cr vs Rs. 67 Cr.

Includes a one-time gain of Rs. 13.2 Cr in Q2.

Balkrishna Industries

Revenue grew 45% YoY to Rs. 3,472 Cr vs Rs. 2,394 Cr.

EBITDA grew 23.9% to Rs. 633.3 Cr vs Rs. 511.2 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 18.2% vs 21.4%.

Net profit grew 7.1% to Rs. 293 Cr vs Rs. 273 Cr.

To pay second interim dividend of Rs. 4 per share.

Shringar House

Revenue grew 54.8% YoY to Rs. 819 Cr vs Rs. 529 Cr.

EBITDA grew 66.2% to Rs. 55 Cr vs Rs. 33.1 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 6.7% from 6.3%.

Net profit grew 73.2% to Rs. 39.5 Cr vs Rs. 22.8 Cr.

PDS

Revenue grew 29.6% YoY to Rs. 4,432 Cr vs Rs. 3,419 Cr.

EBITDA grew 49.2% to Rs. 153 Cr vs Rs. 102 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 3.4% from 3%.

Net profit grew 41.3% to Rs. 42.4 Cr vs Rs. 30 Cr.

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 2.2 per share.

Lumino Industries

Revenue grew 29.9% YoY to Rs. 661.4 Cr vs Rs. 509.1 Cr.

EBITDA grew 34.2% to Rs. 84.4 Cr vs Rs. 62.9 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 12.8% from 12.4%.

Net profit grew 50.9% to Rs. 53.1 Cr vs Rs. 35.2 Cr.

Shipping Corporation of India

Revenue grew 71.1% YoY to Rs. 2,291 Cr vs Rs. 1,339 Cr.

EBITDA stood at Rs. 903 Cr vs Rs. 406 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 39.4% from 30.3%.

Net profit stood at Rs. 578 Cr vs Rs. 189 Cr.

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 4 per share.

GR Infraprojects

Revenue grew 45.1% YoY to Rs. 2,325 Cr vs Rs. 1,602 Cr.

EBITDA grew 11.9% to Rs. 433 Cr vs Rs. 387 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 18.6% vs 24.2%.

Net profit grew 52% to Rs. 293 Cr vs Rs. 193 Cr.

Kansai Nerolac

Revenue grew 18.6% YoY to Rs. 2,317 Cr vs Rs. 1,954 Cr.

EBITDA grew 4.1% to Rs. 224 Cr vs Rs. 215 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 9.7% vs 11%.

Net profit grew 8.5% to Rs. 146 Cr vs Rs. 135 Cr.

Afcons Infrastructure

Revenue declined 11.8% YoY to Rs. 2,635 Cr vs Rs. 2,988 Cr.

EBITDA declined 72.1% to Rs. 91.7 Cr vs Rs. 328.6 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 3.5% vs 11%.

Net profit declined 60.8% to Rs. 41.3 Cr vs Rs. 105.4 Cr.

eMudhra

Revenue grew 8.4% QoQ to Rs. 207 Cr vs Rs. 191 Cr.

EBIT declined 0.5% to Rs. 38 Cr vs Rs. 38.2 Cr.

EBIT margin stood at 18.4% vs 20%.

Net profit grew 2.2% QoQ to Rs. 32.8 Cr vs Rs. 32.1 Cr.

NHPC

Revenue grew 33.2% YoY to Rs. 4,483 Cr vs Rs. 3,365 Cr.

EBITDA grew 42% to Rs. 2,876 Cr vs Rs. 2,026 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 64.2% from 60.2%.

Profit grew 51.7% to Rs. 1,549 Cr vs Rs. 1,021 Cr.

Ellenbarrie Industrial

Revenue grew 28.1% YoY to Rs. 114.3 Cr vs Rs. 89.2 Cr.

EBITDA grew 19.6% to Rs. 40.2 Cr vs Rs. 33.6 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 35.2% vs 37.7%.

Net profit declined 3% to Rs. 35.6 Cr vs Rs. 36.7 Cr.

PI Industries

Revenue declined 9.1% YoY to Rs. 1,702 Cr vs Rs. 1,872 Cr.

EBITDA declined 57% to Rs. 232.7 Cr vs Rs. 541.3 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 13.7% vs 28.9%.

Net profit declined 70.1% to Rs. 122 Cr vs Rs. 409 Cr.

Websol Energy

Revenue stood at Rs. 361 Cr vs Rs. 168.2 Cr.

EBITDA grew 77.4% to Rs. 128.1 Cr vs Rs. 72.2 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 35.5% vs 42.9%.

Net profit grew 73.2% to Rs. 80.2 Cr vs Rs. 46.3 Cr.

KSH International

Revenue grew 85.4% YoY to Rs. 1,320 Cr vs Rs. 712 Cr.

EBITDA grew 95.7% to Rs. 90.4 Cr vs Rs. 46.2 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 6.8% from 6.5%.

Net profit grew 60% to Rs. 48 Cr vs Rs. 30 Cr.

Aurobindo Pharma

Revenue grew 23.9% YoY to Rs. 10,263 Cr vs Rs. 8,286 Cr.

EBITDA grew 28.5% to Rs. 2,156 Cr vs Rs. 1,678 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 21% from 20.3%.

Net profit grew 32.7% to Rs. 1,126 Cr vs Rs. 848 Cr.

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 7 per share.

Entero Healthcare

Revenue grew 32.8% YoY to Rs. 2,087 Cr vs Rs. 1,571 Cr.

EBITDA grew 77.5% to Rs. 110.2 Cr vs Rs. 62.1 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 5.3% from 4%.

Net profit grew 44% to Rs. 45.5 Cr vs Rs. 31.6 Cr.

All Time Plastics

Revenue grew 18.1% YoY to Rs. 174.1 Cr vs Rs. 147.4 Cr.

EBITDA declined 15.9% to Rs. 13.6 Cr vs Rs. 16.1 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 7.8% vs 10.9%.

Net profit declined 10.8% to Rs. 3.6 Cr vs Rs. 4.1 Cr.

Galaxy Surfactants

Revenue grew 36.5% YoY to Rs. 1,810 Cr vs Rs. 1,326 Cr.

EBITDA grew 71.5% to Rs. 189.5 Cr vs Rs. 110.5 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 10.5% from 8.3%.

Net profit grew 80% to Rs. 120 Cr vs Rs. 66.5 Cr.

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 18 per share.

NRB Bearings

Revenue grew 18.8% YoY to Rs. 386.4 Cr vs Rs. 325.2 Cr.

EBITDA grew 24.9% to Rs. 66.9 Cr vs Rs. 53.6 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 17.3% from 16.5%.

Net profit declined 12.8% to Rs. 35.4 Cr vs Rs. 40.6 Cr.

Augmont Enterprises

Revenue declined 27% YoY to Rs. 15,835 Cr vs Rs. 21,692 Cr.

EBITDA grew 74.1% to Rs. 164 Cr vs Rs. 94.2 Cr.

EBITDA margin improved to 1% from 0.43%.

Net profit grew 11.2% to Rs. 118 Cr vs Rs. 106.5 Cr.

Lohia Corp

Revenue grew 42% YoY to Rs. 594.3 Cr vs Rs. 418.4 Cr.

EBITDA grew 33.3% to Rs. 115.4 Cr vs Rs. 86.6 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 19.4% vs 20.7%.

Net profit grew 47.8% to Rs. 78.2 Cr vs Rs. 52.9 Cr.

Max Estates

Revenue grew 8.2% YoY to Rs. 52.8 Cr vs Rs. 48.8 Cr.

Net profit declined 39.7% to Rs. 4.7 Cr vs Rs. 7.8 Cr.

ESAB India

Revenue grew 11% YoY to Rs. 424 Cr vs Rs. 382 Cr.

EBITDA declined 4.3% to Rs. 69.3 Cr vs Rs. 72.4 Cr.

EBITDA margin stood at 16.3% vs 19%.

Net profit declined 38% to Rs. 49 Cr vs Rs. 79 Cr.

Q2FY26 included a one-time gain of Rs. 31 Cr.

To pay interim dividend of Rs. 20 per share.

Stocks In News

Nykaa: To buy an 82% stake in Simply Nam Beauty for Rs. 33 Cr.

Apollo Tyres: Appoints Ravi Kumar Shingari as CFO. To raise Rs. 1,000 Cr via NCDs.

Dabur India: Mohit Malhotra resigns as Group CEO, effective November 13.

Cupid: Enters into a long-term exclusive retail pact with V2 Retail. Targets Rs. 400 Cr revenue from the pact.

Apollo Hospitals: Divests entire stake in ASHPL and AFCPL to Kids Clinic India for an enterprise value of Rs. 1,550 Cr. ASHPL refers to Apollo Specialty Hospitals and AFCPL refers to Apollo Fertility Centre.

Manipal Health: Enters into a lease deed with TIL Investments for Gurugram land to operate a hospital. Lease granted for 29 years and 11 months.

BSE: Accepts MMRDA offer for Mumbai land.

Premier Energies: To set up 10 GW ingot and wafer manufacturing facility.

Axis Bank: Re-appoints Munish Sharda as Whole-Time Director, designated as Executive Director, for three years.

Adani Power: Signs a 25-year power pact with Uttarakhand Power Corporation. To supply 1,234 MW to the Uttarakhand facility.

Earnings To Watch

Aadhar Housing Finance, Abbott India, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, ADF Foods, Apollo Pipes, Arvind SmartSpaces, Ashoka Buildcon, Astral, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Antony Waste Handling Cell, BEML, Berger Paints India, Bharat Forge, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, Bikaji Foods International, Blue Jet Healthcare, Britannia Industries, Campus Activewear, Cargotrans Maritime, Ceigall India, Cello World, Cemindia Projects, CESC, Valor Estate, Emami, Electronics Mart India, Fortis Healthcare, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Godfrey Phillips India, Go Digit General Insurance, Gokaldas Exports, Greenlam Industries, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals, Gujarat Energy, Happy Forgings, Hindustan Construction Company, HealthCare Global Enterprises, Hi-Tech Pipes, Hindustan Foods, Honda India Power Products, Igarashi Motors India, IKIO Technologies, Inventurus Knowledge Solutions, Indian Hume Pipe Company, India Shelter Finance Corporation, Insecticides India, Ipca Laboratories, IRB Infrastructure Developers, Jindal Worldwide, JNK India, Juniper Hotels, Karamtara Engineering, Kalpataru Projects International, Lemon Tree Hotels, LG Electronics India, Life Insurance Corporation of India, Lloyds Enterprises, Laxmi Organic Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Vedant Fashions, MM Forgings, Samvardhana Motherson International, Mphasis, Muthoot Microfin, NBCC (India), NCC, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Patel Engineering, Pearl Global Industries, Poly Medicure, Powerica, Prestige Estates Projects, Protean eGov Technologies, The Ramco Cements, RateGain Travel Technologies, Rubicon Research, Saatvik Green Energy, Safari Industries India, Sai Life Sciences, Sandhar Technologies, Sansera Engineering, Schneider Electric Infrastructure, Shilpa Medicare, Signatureglobal (India), Sonata Software, Sula Vineyards, Suven Life Sciences, TARC, Tasty Bite Eatables, TCI Express, TCPL Packaging, TeamLease Services, Tega Industries, Texmaco Rail & Engineering, Thermax, Tube Investments of India, Time Technoplast, Titan Company, Ugro Capital, UNO Minda, Fujiyama Power Systems, Veedol Corporation, Venus Pipes & Tubes, VST Tillers Tractors, VA Tech Wabag, Welspun Enterprises.

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