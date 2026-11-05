Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on Odisha FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match on Thursday, November 5, with the Mariners looking to extend their winning run and strenghthen their position at the top of the table.

Mohun Bagan have bounced back strongly after losing their opening match against NorthEast United FC.

The Kolkata-based side have since registered three consecutive victories, beating Sporting Club Delhi 2-1, Chennaiyin FC 1-0 and Punjab FC 2-1 in their previous outing.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

ALSO READ: Bayern Munich's Diwali Surprise For Indian Fans: Harry Kane Thanks Artist Abhay Sehgal For Special Jersey

Odisha FC, meanwhile, are still searching for their first win of the campaign. The Juggernauts have collected just two points from their opening three matches, having suffered a 1-2 defeat against Punjab FC before playing out consecutive draws against Inter Kashi (1-1) and NorthEast United FC (0-0).

With Mohun Bagan enjoying a strong run of form at home, Odisha FC will have a difficult challenge on their hands as they look to turn their campaign around.

Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC: Match Date, Time

The Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026-27 match will be played on Thursday, November 5. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC: Venue

The Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, which is popularly known as the Salt Lake Stadium, in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC: Recent Form

Mohun Bagan have won three matches on the bounce after beginning their ISL 2026-27 campaign with a 0-1 loss to NorthEast United FC.

They returned with a 2-1 win over Sporting Club Delhi and then a narrow 1-0 win against Chennaiyin FC. In their last outing, they came from behind to defeat Punjab FC 2-1, taking their points tally to nine from four games.

The Mariners will be hoping to continue their impressive run, with new signing Lee Erwin and Dejan Drazic among the players to watch in attack.

Odisha FC, on the other hand, have endured a difficult start to the season. They lost their opening fixture against Punjab FC 1-2 and were subsequently held to a 1-1 draw by Inter Kashi. The Juggernauts then played out a goalless draw against NorthEast United FC in their last outing.

With two draws in their last two matches, Odisha FC will be hoping to find their attacking rhythm and secure their first three points of the campaign.

Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC: Head-To-Head

Matches Played: 16

Mohun Bagan won: 8

Odisha FC won: 2

Draws: 6

Predicted Lineups

Mohun Bagan (4-2-3-1): Vishal Kaith (GK), Abhishek Singh, Rahul Bheke, Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, Deepak Tangri, Anirudh Thapa, Samir Zeljkovic, Manvir Singh, Dejan Drazic, Lee Erwin

Odisha FC (5-3-2): Hritik Tiwari (GK), Vanlalzuidika Chhakchhuak, Thoiba Singh, Stephen Eze, Saurabh Bhanwala, Nandha Kumar Sekar, Puitea, Lalrinfela Khiangte, Giorgi Aburjania, Mahmoud Eid, Everton

Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the Sony Sports Network in India.

ALSO READ: From Tennis Court To Football Boardroom: Rafael Nadal's New Real Madrid Role

Mohun Bagan Vs Odisha FC: Live Streaming

The live streaming of the Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Odisha FC ISL 2026-27 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website. Fans can also watch the match live for free on the official Indian Super League YouTube channel.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.