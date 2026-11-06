Deepinder Goyal's 12-Word Response To Techie's 'Never Build A Healthcare Startup In India' Comment

Temple founder Deepinder Goyal has responded in 12 words to an X user who quoted his defence of the brain-flow wearable with the remark "never build a healthcare startup in india".

"Don't worry. I will get this going, and the rest will follow," Goyal wrote on Thursday, replying under the post by user Chandram.

Chandram posted his comment, followed by a praying-hands emoji, on top of Goyal's earlier post addressed to "Concerned Indian Doctors".

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The comment appeared to suggest that the criticism Temple has faced shows how hard it is to launch a health-tech business in India.

What Goyal Had Said

In the original post, Goyal rejected suggestions that Temple is a scam. He said the company has spent $30 million on the device, $20 million of it his own money, and offers 14-day, no-questions-asked returns.

He said he left the Eternal CEO role to pursue Temple and was not "staking a reputation earned over 20 years on making a quick buck". On validation, he said pre-prints were "a step prior" to peer-reviewed publications and were coming up.

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What Is Temple?

Temple is a wearable developed by Goyal that is worn near the temple and designed to track blood flow to the brain, a metric the company calls “Brain Flow”, in real time.

Goyal first revealed the device in December 2025, and has linked it to his “Gravity Aging Hypothesis”, which proposes that gravity-related falls in brain blood flow may contribute to ageing.

Early users such as Gaurav Munjal have also cited its sleep and food tracking features.

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Backdrop Of The Row

Temple opened for pre-orders on November 1 at Rs 85,000. Doctors have questioned its scientific claims, including hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, known as The Liver Doc, who called it a "Desi Theranos" and went through studies cited by the company.

Others have been more positive. Unacademy co-founder Gaurav Munjal said after weeks of use that the device had "true potential to be a global product built out of India", while noting that its app lagged Whoop's.

Temple has not yet published peer-reviewed validation. A heart-rate accuracy study Goyal cited earlier this week was funded and conducted by the company.

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