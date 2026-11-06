Rs 40 Crore To Stay? Top IPL Stars Reportedly Set Massive Retention Demands Ahead Of Mega Auction

The Indian Premier League (IPL) could see some big retention demands ahead of its next mega auction, with several top-tier players reportedly seeking a fee of Rs 40 crore to stay with their respective franchises.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, some top-tier players have quoted Rs 40 crore as their desired retention fee.

They have reportedly conveyed to their franchises that they would be willing to continue with their teams if the amount is paid.

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The report added that more players could consider this route, particularly if they believe they have a strong chance of attracting lucrative bids at the auction.

A retention fee of Rs 40 crore would be unprecedented in the IPL. Rishabh Pant currently holds the record for the highest amount paid for a player at an auction, after Lucknow Super Giants bought him for Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025 auction.

The total purse available to each franchise currently stands at Rs 120 crore. However, the report stated that the purse could be increased to around Rs 150 crore for the next mega auction.

The IPL 2027 auction will be the last mini-auction in the current cycle before the mega auction for the 2028 edition.

Unlike mini-auctions, where most teams have only five to six slots to fill, mega auctions allow franchises to rebuild their squads from scratch. The next mega auction is expected to take place in December 2027.

Meanwhile, the deadline for all 10 franchises to submit their retention and release lists ahead of the IPL 2027 mini-auction has been extended by two days to November 17. The auction is scheduled to take place in Goa on December 16.

The deadline was initially set for November 15, which coincides with the fifth One-Day International (ODI) between India and New Zealand, according to a report by cricinfo.

Once the franchises submit their retention and release lists, the IPL will share the pool of registered players with the teams. The franchises will then shortlist players before the final auction list, along with the order of sets, is circulated in the week leading up to the auction.

Two player trades have already taken place ahead of the mini-auction.

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In a significant move, Delhi Capitals have brought back their former captain Rishabh Pant from Lucknow Super Giants, with left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav moving in the opposite direction.

In another trade, Delhi Capitals sent fast bowler T Natarajan to Sunrisers Hyderabad in exchange for leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari.

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