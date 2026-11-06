Yogesh Lakhani-Led Bright Outdoor Media Makes BSE And NSE Main Board Debut

Bright Outdoor Media Ltd. made its debut on the main boards on the main boards of the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange as per a press release from the company on Friday.

The out-of-home advertising firm is the first outdoor media company to list on the exchanges.

ALSO READ: Jubilant Foodworks Q2 Results: Net Profit Rises 10% To Rs 70.2 Crore; Margin Rises Marginally

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

“Today's listing on the Main Boards of BSE and NSE marks a proud and significant moment in Bright Outdoor Media Limited's journey. When we became India's first outdoor media company to get listed on the stock exchange in 2023, it was an important step not only for Bright but also for the OOH advertising

industry," Yogesh Lakhani, the Chairman and Managing Director of the company stated.

"Over the years, we have continuously worked towards expandingY our advertising network, securing new projects, strengthening our digital presence and developing integrated advertising capabilities through initiatives such as Bright 360. Reaching the Main Boards of BSE and NSE is a reflection of this journey

and the collective efforts of our team, clients, partners and stakeholders," Lakshani added.

The firm said that it plans to expand its advertising infrastructure through additional hoardings, premium advertising sites and digital displays across strategic locations.

The company will also focus on expanding its digital LED advertising and technology-enabled outdoor advertising formats, while exploring opportunities in government projects, public infrastructure, railway networks and transit advertising.

It plans to further develop its Bright 360 offering to provide integrated branding and advertising solutions, while expanding into new geographies, advertising formats and customer segments.

Bright Outdoor Media also plans to explore sustainability-focused initiatives, including solar-powered advertising infrastructure, as it looks to capitalise on the growing role of digitalisation and infrastructure development in India's out-of-home advertising market.

The firm's Bright 360 initiative focuses on expanding beyong conventional outdoor advertising and developing integrated branding and advertising solutions, as per the release.

It aims to provide a larger variety of services to clients by combining a plethora of advertising formats and brand visibilty solutions under one platform.

The company has expanded its presence across strategic advertising locations, government and infrastructure projects, railway advertising and digital formats.

ALSO READ: Bosch Q2 Results: Profit Rises 19%; Bonus Shares, Stock Split Declared | Details Inside

The company has participated in tenders for advertising opportunities on the Navi Mumbai Metro Line and the Vile Parle-Kandivali Railway Road Over Bridge with Indian Railways.

It operates more than 1,350 hoardings across key geographies and over 50 large-format digital LED billboards, offering advertisers a mix of traditional outdoor and digital advertising formats.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.