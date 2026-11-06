Bosch Q2 Results: Profit Rises 19%; Bonus Shares, Stock Split Declared | Details Inside

Bosch Ltd. reported a strong set of earnings for the September quarter, with consolidated net profit rising 18.5% year-on-year to Rs 839 crore, compared with Rs 708 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations grew 28.2% to Rs 7,655 crore in Q2 FY27, against Rs 5,969 crore a year earlier, supported by demand across the automotive segment and the inclusion of Bosch Chassis Systems India as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Alongside its quarterly earnings, the company's board approved two key corporate actions, a 3:1 bonus share issue and a 5:1 stock split, subject to shareholders' approval.

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Bosch's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased 23.3% year-on-year to Rs 1,037 crore, compared with Rs 841 crore in the year-ago quarter.

However, operating profitability moderated, with the EBITDA margin declining to 13.5% from 14.1% in the corresponding period last year.

Other income stood at Rs 97 crore during the quarter, significantly lower than Rs 224 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The company also recognised a one-time exceptional gain of Rs 130 crore during the quarter following a reassessment of its long-term service award liability and the reversal of the corresponding provision.

On a consolidated basis, profit before tax, including exceptional items, stood at Rs 1,122 crore, while profit before tax excluding exceptional items was Rs 992 crore.

The board has approved the issue of three fully paid-up bonus equity shares for every one existing fully paid-up equity share of Rs 2 each.

The bonus issue will be funded through the company's retained earnings. The proposal involves issuing approximately 44.24 crore bonus equity shares.

In addition, Bosch has approved the sub-division of each existing equity share with a face value of Rs 10 into five equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each.

Both corporate actions are subject to shareholder approval through a postal ballot. The company has indicated that it expects to complete the corporate actions within two months from November 6, 2026, subject to the necessary approvals.

The record date for determining shareholder eligibility will be announced separately.

Commenting on the quarterly performance, Guruprasad Mudlapur, President of the Bosch Group in India and Managing Director of Bosch Ltd., said the company's growth was driven by steady demand across vehicle segments and positive market momentum during the ongoing festive season.

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He added that the inclusion of Bosch Chassis Systems India as a subsidiary would further strengthen the company's mobility portfolio, particularly in advanced safety and braking systems.

The automotive segment continued to be a key growth driver, with overall product sales increasing 29.8% year-on-year. Power Solutions grew 36.4%, while Vehicle Motion recorded growth of 34.9%. The two-wheeler business expanded 17.7%.

Beyond Mobility also reported a 24% increase in net sales, supported by demand and festive-season momentum in the Power Tools segment.

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