SNVA Traveltech IPO: Updated DRHP Filed, Issue To Be Entirely An Offer For Sale

SNVA Traveltech Limited has filed its Updated Draft Red Herring Prospectus-I (UDRHP-I) for its proposed IPO, comprising an offer for sale (OFS) of 12.75 crore equity shares.

The promoters, Alok Kumar Singh and Vivek Kumar Singh, will collectively offload 25% of the company's existing equity capital.

The IPO will not include a fresh issue, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the public offering.

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According to the updated DRHP dated November 5, 2026, each promoter will sell up to 6.38 crore shares. Both promoters have disclosed a weighted average acquisition cost of Rs 0.01 per share.

The company has not announced the IPO price band, issue size or subscription dates.

Equirus Capital and Anand Rathi Advisors are the book-running lead managers, while KFin Technologies will act as the registrar.

SNVA Traveltech's Business Model and Growth

SNVA Traveltech operates Travomint, an asset-light online travel agency (OTA) platform offering domestic and international flight bookings, hotel reservations, travel insurance, airport transfers and holiday packages.

A key development in its business was the transition from a time-based travel process management model to a commission and margin-based booking model. This transition, alongside higher ticketing volumes and international expansion, significantly changed its revenue profile.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations increased 58.1% year-on-year to Rs 189.11 crore in FY26 from Rs 119.59 crore in FY25. Profit after tax rose 73.7% to Rs 70.81 crore from Rs 40.77 crore.

Its operating scale also expanded. Gross Transaction Value (GTV) increased to Rs 2,486.35 crore in FY26 from Rs 1,363.14 crore in FY25. Total bookings nearly doubled to 5.3 lakh from 2.8 lakh, while its average transaction size stood at Rs 47,079.

The company reported an EBITDA of Rs 89.89 crore and an EBITDA margin of 47.53% in FY26, according to its disclosed key performance indicators.

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Air Ticketing Drives Most Revenue

Despite offering multiple travel services, SNVA Traveltech remains heavily dependent on flight bookings. Air ticketing contributed 73.39% of its FY26 operating revenue, generating Rs 138.79 crore. Other travel-related services contributed Rs 50.32 crore.

Customer acquisition costs also increased to Rs 52.66 crore in FY26 from Rs 29.98 crore in FY25, highlighting the company's spending on advertising platforms and travel aggregators to attract bookings.

For the quarter ended June 2026, revenue stood at Rs 51.27 crore, while PAT reached Rs 23.44 crore.

IPO Proceeds Will Go To Promoters

Since the proposed IPO is entirely an OFS, SNVA Traveltech will not receive funds to finance expansion, technology investments or working capital requirements. The proceeds will go to its selling promoters.

The company's dependence on air ticketing, rising customer acquisition expenses and competition from established travel platforms remain important factors for investors to evaluate before the issue opens.

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