Jailer 2 Box Office Collection Day 27: Rajinikanth Starrer Sees 30% Drop In Earning, Mints This Amount

Jailer 2 witnessed a decline in box office collections on its fourth Tuesday, with earnings dropping from the previous day. The Rajinikanth-starrer collected Rs 88 lakh net across 643 shows on Day 27, marking a 29.6% drop from its previous day's collection.

Its total India net collection now stands at Rs 472.53 crore, while the India gross has reached Rs 552.65 crore, according to Sacnilk reports.

The film earned Rs 10 lakh from overseas markets on Day 27, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 277 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 829.65 crore.

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Occupancy And Footfall

Jailer 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 38% across all languages on Day 27. An estimated 61,761 tickets were sold on the day, taking its total footfalls across India to approximately 3.23 crore.

Language-Wise Earnings

The Tamil version remained the biggest contributor to Jailer 2's Day 27 earnings, collecting Rs 60 lakh net.

The Hindi version earned Rs 17 lakh, while the Telugu version added Rs 8 lakh. The Kannada version contributed Rs 3 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Tamil Nadu remained the biggest contributor to the film's Day 27 state-wise earnings, with Rs 45 lakh gross.

Karnataka added Rs 30 lakh, while Andhra Pradesh and Telangana together contributed Rs 8 lakh. Kerala brought in Rs 4 lakh, and the remaining Indian markets added another Rs 18 lakh.

The total state-wise gross collection for the day stood at Rs 1.05 crore.

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Day-Wise Collection

Jailer 2 opened with Rs 59.70 crore net on Day 1, followed by Rs 37.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 47.25 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 55.85 crore on Day 4, Rs 42.35 crore on Day 5 and Rs 46.80 crore on Day 6. It earned Rs 28.15 crore on Day 7 and Rs 17.15 crore on Day 8, ending its first week with Rs 334.35 crore net in India.

During the second week, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore on Day 9, Rs 24.15 crore on Day 10 and Rs 25.70 crore on Day 11. Its earnings then dropped to Rs 9.45 crore on Day 12, Rs 8.30 crore on Day 13, Rs 7.20 crore on Day 14 and Rs 6.25 crore on Day 15. The second-week collection stood at Rs 95.55 crore.

In its third week, the film earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 16, Rs 9.70 crore on Day 17, Rs 11.20 crore on Day 18, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 19, Rs 3.35 crore on Day 20, Rs 3 crore on Day 21 and Rs 1.60 crore on Day 22. The third-week collection stood at Rs 37.75 crore.

In the fourth week, Jailer 2 collected Rs 60 lakh on Day 23, Rs 1 crore on Day 24, Rs 1.15 crore on Day 25, Rs 1.25 crore on Day 26 and Rs 88 lakh on Day 27. The fourth-week collection so far stands at Rs 4.88 crore net.

About The Film

Jailer 2 is a Tamil action drama written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, with Rajinikanth in the lead role. The film also stars Ramya Krishnan, Mohanlal, Yogi Babu, Vinayakan, Vidya Balan, Hrithik Roshan, Jackie Shroff, Shivarajkumar and Vijay Sethupathi.

Week-Wise Collection

Week 1: Rs 334.35 crore

Week 2: Rs 95.55 crore

Week 3: Rs 37.75 crore

Week 4 (so far): Rs 4.88 crore

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